Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Advertisement

ELVIS THE KING Tribute is Coming to Cheney Hall in May

Experience the magic of Elvis in his prime with a night of hip-swingin', high-energy performances of your favorites.

Apr. 13, 2023  
ELVIS THE KING Tribute is Coming to Cheney Hall in May

ELVIS THE KING, a musical tribute to the King of Rock and Roll, one of the greatest entertainers of all time - Elvis Presley, is coming to Cheney Hall on May 12.

Experience the magic of Elvis in his prime with a night of hip-swingin', high-energy performances of your favorites including Jailhouse Rock, All Shook Up, Hound Dog, and many more!

With a powerful sound, dazzling costumes, and Elvis' signature moves, Lamar Peters & the Great Pretender Show Band will have you on your feet for one unforgettable night.

See for yourself why Elvis remains an icon of American music today.

Cabaret Table Seating available at the front of the theater.

You may bring food to enjoy before and during the program. Seating is provided at intimate, four-person tables (with a few options for parties of four or more).

Includes a complimentary beverage from the bar.

Click Here or call 860-647-9824

ABOUT LAMAR PETERS

He was the first Elvis tribute artist to perform at B.B. King Blues Club in Times Square in New York City on Aug 17, 2013.

Lamar has toured with the Heart of the King Ambassadors Show Production and has placed top 3 in the Ultimate Elvis Presley tribute contest sponsored by Elvis Presley Enterprises.

Lamar is a second generation tribute artist who, like his father Gregg Peters, is very well versed in different as Lamar's father, Gregg Peters, has been a tribute performer for over 40 years in the tri state area known as "The Tribute King".

Performance Details:

A TRIBUTE TO THE KING OF ROCK & ROLL

ELVIS THE KING

Lamar Peters & The Great Pretender Show Band

May 12
Friday at 7:00 PM

Cabaret Seating: $42

General Section:
Center Section: $35
Left or Right Sections: $25

Discounts for Seniors, Students, Military, and Groups




The Warner Theatre Reveals New Additions To Production Team Photo
The Warner Theatre Reveals New Additions To Production Team
The Warner Theatre welcomes new team members to its Production Department, and honors the years of dedication of former Artistic Director, Sharon Houk.
Previews: THE PROM Embraces Acceptance At Stamford High School Photo
Previews: THE PROM Embraces Acceptance At Stamford High School
What more authentic place to produce the Broadway musical The Prom than at a high school with an enormously talented cast and director? Audiences will relive their high school feelings of wanting to be accepted the moment they step into Stamford High School's picture-perfect brick building.
Leonardo Suarez-Paz To Perform As A Soloist With The Greenwich Symphony Orchestra This Mon Photo
Leonardo Suarez-Paz To Perform As A Soloist With The Greenwich Symphony Orchestra This Month
Leonardo Suarez-Paz performs as a soloist with the Greenwich Symphony Orchestra - April 15th & 16th, 2023.
Review: TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL at The Bushnell Photo
Review: TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL at The Bushnell
A jukebox musical depicting the true life story of the award-winning Queen of Rock ’n’ Roll, Tina Turner is now playing at The Bushnell through April 16th. Don't miss this incredibly moving, tour-de-force musical featuring an unforgettable cast and electrifying performances.

More Hot Stories For You


The Warner Theatre Reveals New Additions To Production TeamThe Warner Theatre Reveals New Additions To Production Team
April 13, 2023

The Warner Theatre welcomes new team members to its Production Department, and honors the years of dedication of former Artistic Director, Sharon Houk.
THE SALVAGERS World Premiere & More Set for Yale Repertory Theatre 2023-24 SeasonTHE SALVAGERS World Premiere & More Set for Yale Repertory Theatre 2023-24 Season
April 12, 2023

Yale Repertory Theatre has announced its 2023–24 season of four plays.
ADVENTURES IN OZ Immersive Theatrical Experience Comes to Lachat Town FarmADVENTURES IN OZ Immersive Theatrical Experience Comes to Lachat Town Farm
April 12, 2023

This May, audiences are invited on a magical journey through a strange land as Lachat Town Farm in Weston, Connecticut is transformed into the immersive theatrical experience, ADVENTURES IN OZ. 
The Ballard Institute Presents RAMAYANA: A Tale of Trees and WoodThe Ballard Institute Presents RAMAYANA: A Tale of Trees and Wood
April 12, 2023

The Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry is pleased to present Ramayana: A Tale of Trees and Wood on Tuesday, April 18 and Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 7 p.m. in the Ballard Institute Theater, located at 1 Royce Circle in Downtown Storrs.
Shubert Theatre And International Festival Of Arts & Ideas Present National Dance Theatre Company Of Jamaica, June 2 & 3Shubert Theatre And International Festival Of Arts & Ideas Present National Dance Theatre Company Of Jamaica, June 2 & 3
April 11, 2023

​​​​​​​Shubert Theatre and International Festival of Ars & Ideas will co-present the NATIONAL DANCE THEATRE COMPANY (NDTC) OF JAMAICA on June 2 & 3, 2023. The performances on Friday, June 2 at 7:30 and Saturday, June 3 at 2:00pm are sponsored by Liberty Bank and the International Association of New Haven.
share