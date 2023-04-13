ELVIS THE KING Tribute is Coming to Cheney Hall in May

ELVIS THE KING, a musical tribute to the King of Rock and Roll, one of the greatest entertainers of all time - Elvis Presley, is coming to Cheney Hall on May 12.

Experience the magic of Elvis in his prime with a night of hip-swingin', high-energy performances of your favorites including Jailhouse Rock, All Shook Up, Hound Dog, and many more!

With a powerful sound, dazzling costumes, and Elvis' signature moves, Lamar Peters & the Great Pretender Show Band will have you on your feet for one unforgettable night.

See for yourself why Elvis remains an icon of American music today.

Cabaret Table Seating available at the front of the theater.

You may bring food to enjoy before and during the program. Seating is provided at intimate, four-person tables (with a few options for parties of four or more).

Includes a complimentary beverage from the bar.

Click Here or call 860-647-9824

ABOUT LAMAR PETERS

He was the first Elvis tribute artist to perform at B.B. King Blues Club in Times Square in New York City on Aug 17, 2013.

Lamar has toured with the Heart of the King Ambassadors Show Production and has placed top 3 in the Ultimate Elvis Presley tribute contest sponsored by Elvis Presley Enterprises.

Lamar is a second generation tribute artist who, like his father Gregg Peters, is very well versed in different as Lamar's father, Gregg Peters, has been a tribute performer for over 40 years in the tri state area known as "The Tribute King".

Performance Details:

A TRIBUTE TO THE KING OF ROCK & ROLL

ELVIS THE KING

Lamar Peters & The Great Pretender Show Band

May 12

Friday at 7:00 PM

Cabaret Seating: $42

General Section:

Center Section: $35

Left or Right Sections: $25

Discounts for Seniors, Students, Military, and Groups