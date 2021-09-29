EGOT Winner Jonathan Tunick to be Honored at Sharon Playhouse's THE SOUND OF BROADWAY

On Saturday, October 2nd, the Sharon Playhouse will present a star-studded and glittering salute to EGOT recipient and Broadway's Uber Maestro, the great Jonathan Tunick.

Conceived and directed by Alan M-L Wager and supported by a 27-piece orchestra with appearances by Broadway Guest Stars and Broadway Special Guests, the evening will lift off into Connecticut history at 8:00pm.

The multiple-award-winning Eric Stern will serve as Music Director and Conductor.

Mr. Tunick has orchestrated, re-orchestrated, or composed for nearly sixty musical stage shows, thirteen films and 24 television series. THE SOUND OF BROADWAY will highlight from this overwhelming canon of genius.

There will be a Pre-Concert Cocktail Reception at 6:00pm. The Post-Concert Champagne Celebration will immediately follow the event.

The Sharon Playhouse is located at 49 Amenia Road in Sharon, Connecticut where the salute to Mr. Tunick has completely sold out.

THE SOUND OF BROADWAY will feature Ashley Ware Jenkins, Richard Koons, Ashley Dawn Mortensen, Lindsay O'Neil, Max Swarner, Nicholas Wuerhmann with Christiane Olson, Joe Schermann, TJ Swetz, Katie Weiser and Becky Wilczak.

SPECIAL GUEST APPEARANCES are by Meg Bussert, Leslie Denniston, Debbie Gravitte, Karen Mason, Judy McLane, Orville Mendoza, Haley Swindal and Eric Ulloa.

For further information please call The Sharon Playhouse at 1-860-364-7469 X103.

Long regarded as Broadway's preeminent orchestrator, Jonathan Tunick is known for his exceptional facility, theatrical sensitivity and creativity.

A native New Yorker, Jonathan Tunick grew up on Manhattan's Upper West Side and attended the High School of Music and Art, Bard College (AB 1958) and Juilliard (MS 1960), where he majored in composition under Vittorio Giannini.

His first major credit as an orchestrator was Promises, Promises (1968), which led to a long series of Broadway musicals, notably those of Stephen Sondheim. (he has orchestrated nearly all of Sondheim's musicals.) These include Company, Follies, A Little Night Music, A Chorus Line, Sweeney Todd, Nine, Into The Woods, Passion, The Color Purple, Road Show and A Gentleman's Guide To Love And Murder, plus the recent revivals of Carousel and West Side Story. He is scheduled to begin work next month on the orchestrations for The Music Man, starring Hugh Jackman.

He has composed and conducted film scores for Mike Nichols (The Bird Cage), Franco Zeffirelli (Endless Love), and Sidney Lumet (Find Me Guilty), as well as TV classics Murder, She Wrote, and Columbo. Other film work includes Blazing Saddles, Young Frankenstein, A Little Night Music, and The Fantasticks.

He has also served as arranger/ conductor of recordings with such artists as Bernadette Peters, Bette Midler, Judy Collins, Itzhak Perlman, Placido Domingo, Neil Diamond, Kate Bush, Barbra Streisand and Paul McCartney. He conducted Company at the Kennedy Center Sondheim Celebration in Washington, D.C.

In recent years he has returned to serious composition, premiering his Trio for Clarinet, Cello and Piano, Cheever Country suite for orchestra and Serenade For Strings.

Previously holding the Emmy, Grammy and Academy Awards, in 1997, for Titanic, he was awarded the first Tony ever given for orchestration, elevating him to "EGOT" status; one of the very few persons to hold all four major awards.

In 2009 he was inducted into Broadway's Theatre Hall of Fame.

He is married to Leigh Beery, a Tony-nominated singer and actress with a long and distinguished career on the musical stage. They divide their time between their West Side apartment and their home in the Connecticut Berkshires.

For more information visit: https://www.sharonplayhouse.org/