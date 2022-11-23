ECHOES OF SINATRA Comes to the Ridgefield Playhouse Next Week

This December, Steve Kazlauskas and Jack Lynn pay tribute to Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin in a retro evening to ring in the holiday season! Returning to the Ridgefield Playhouse stage with a festive twist on their fantastic show, they'll perform "Echoes of Sinatra - A Crooner's Holiday" on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at 7:30pm, as part of the Teed & Brown Broadway & Cabaret Series and Sponsored by Ridgefield Station.

Good friends on and off stage, Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin performed the legendary music written by the best songwriters and lyricists of their day. This show presents the vocal stylings of Steve Kazlauskas paying homage to the legendary Sinatra, and the equally talented Dean Martin tribute artist, Jack Lynn. They'll celebrate the music of these American icons in a full featured production including narration, song, dance, and beautiful set design, all backed by the world class musicianship of the Tony T. Orchestra! In addition to hearing your favorite tunes from the Great American Songbook - "Come Fly with Me," "Witchcraft," "I've Got You Under My Skin," "Strangers in the Night," "It Was a Very Good Year," "That's Life," "Summer Wind," "The Lady is A Tramp," "New York, New York" and many more - this special performance also includes beloved holiday classics! Hear "White Christmas," "The Christmas Song," "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," "Marshmallow World," "Let It Snow" and many more!

Kazlauskas is recognized as one of the foremost authorities on Sinatra and his music, having been inspired to become a singer through direct correspondence with Ol' Blue Eyes himself. He has made it his mission to keep the music of Sinatra alive, and this year's performance will have you feeling merry and bright! Come early and check out an art exhibit by Vinci-Pop Art in the lobby beginning at 6:30pm! Frankie Vinci will be donating a portion of all sales to benefit the Playhouse's Leir Foundation Arts for Everyone Outreach Program. Make it a great night out in town with dinner a show! Visit Posa Ristorante & Vineria (90 Danbury Road, Ridgefield) for dinner the night of the show and enjoy a complimentary glass of house wine with your entrée when you present your tickets.

In "Echoes of Sinatra", Steve Kazlauskas pays tribute to the legendary performer that is Frank Sinatra with stories and songs that bring back the golden era. Developed with the Tony T. Orchestra, the show captures the emotion and the sound of this unique period where swing was king, with most of the original arrangements utilized to offer that classic big band sound. Kazlauskas captures the sound, feel and expression of Sinatra with amazing accuracy while bringing his own unique interpretation to the music.

For more information or to purchase touchless print at home tickets ($40), go online at www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or visit or call the box office at (203) 438-5795. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge Road, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT and is committed to keeping the arts alive and available to all.