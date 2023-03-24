Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Drama Works Theatre Company To Present The Powerful Family Dramedy, INDEPENDENCE

The play is directed by Ed Wilhelms and features actors Darla Allen, Stacey Wilbur, Chloe Parrington, and Holly DeMorro.

Mar. 24, 2023  

Old Saybrook's Drama Works Theatre Company will continue their 2023 season with Lee Blessing's Independence. The play is directed by Ed Wilhelms and features actors Darla Allen, Stacey Wilbur, Chloe Parrington, and Holly DeMorro.

A powerful dramedy, Independence is the story of a family divided against itself. The setting is the small town of Independence, Iowa, the lifelong home of Evelyn Briggs. Her oldest daughter, Kess, is a university professor in Minneapolis. She has come home at the request of her sister, Jo, who is concerned for Evelyn's mental health. Kess, a lesbian, wants to cut her family ties once and for all; Jo, a romantic and longtime virgin, has now become pregnant; while Sherry, salty-tongued and amoral, wants only to finish high school so she can leave home for good. In the end, they discover that each must find her own heaven - or hell - in her own way.

Drama Works Theatre is located at 323 Boston Post Road in Old Saybrook, CT. Performances will take place April 28th, 29th, May 5th, and 6th at 7:30 PM and May 7 at 3:00 PM.

This production continues Drama Work's dynamic 2023 season which opened with A Walk in the Woods, another hard-hitting play by Lee Blessing. Upcoming shows will include Looped by Mathew Lombardo, The Children by Lucy Kirkwood, Barrymore by William Luce and, in association with Shoreline Playwrights, Micro Shorts and Holiday Works in Progress 2.

Tickets for Independence are available through dramaworkstheatre.org.




