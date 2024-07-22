Danbury's Musicals At Richter to Continue 40th Season Under The Stars With GREASE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Musicals at Richter, celebrating its 40th season as the longest-running outdoor theater in Connecticut, puts the sizzle into summer nights with everyone's favorite high school-themed musical, "Grease," playing July 26 to August 10. Featuring a live band and a cast of talented local actors, performances take place outdoors under the stars at the Richter Arts Center, 100 Aunt Hack Road, in Danbury, adjacent to the Richter Park Public Golf Course, just off I-84, Exit 2.

With book, music and lyrics by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey, "Grease" takes us to meet Rydell High's senior class of 1959: duck-tailed, hot-rodding "Burger Palace Boys" and their gum-snapping, hip-shaking "Pink Ladies" in bobby sox and pedal pushers, evoking the look and sound of the 1950s in this rollicking musical. Head "greaser" Danny Zuko and new (good) girl Sandy Dumbrowski try to relive the high romance of their "Summer Nights" as the rest of the gang sings and dances its way through such songs as "Greased Lightnin'," "It's Raining on Prom Night," and "Alone at the Drive-In Movie," recalling the music of Buddy Holly, Little Richard, and Elvis Presley that became the soundtrack of a generation.

"Grease" ran for eight years on Broadway and enjoyed two Broadway revivals, along with innumerable school and community productions. The musical was adapted into a megahit movie in 1978 starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John, placing "Grease" among the world's most popular musicals.

At the helm of MAR's production of "Grease" is director and New Fairfield resident Jessica Smith, who is an adjunct professor of theater at Sacred Heart University, theater director at New Fairfield High School, and a director and performer at-large. A graduate of the Boston Conservatory, she has been a director, vocal director, acting and voice coach for more than 20 years. Her credits include several productions on the Richter stage, during some of the most enjoyable and rich summers of her life.

Joining Smith as music director is Andrew Gadwah of Wilton, whose previous MAR credits include music direction for "The Addams Family" in 2023 and keyboard for "Shrek" in 2019. Other music director/keyboard credits include: "Matilda" (New Fairfield HS, 2024), "Wreck the Halls" (Sherman Playhouse, 2023), "Urinetown" (New Fairfield HS, 2023), "A Grand Night for Singing" (Center Stage Theatre, Shelton CT, 2023), and "Once on This Island" (Spotlight Stage Company, North Haven CT, 2021). He got his music directing start at Castle Craig Players in Meriden, CT, where he worked on shows including "Cabaret" (2016), "Hello, Dolly!" (2015), and "Avenue Q" (2013). Gadwah teaches choir, music theory and theater at New Fairfield High School.

Danbury native Melissa Arizzi serves as choreographer for the production. She is the owner of Just Dance School of Performing Arts in Danbury. "Grease" marks the third show she has choreographed under the direction of Jess Smith. Arizzi is an award-winning choreographer who was nominated this year for Choreographer of the Year recognition by Platinum National Dance Competition.

"Grease" features a talented cast of MAR veterans and newcomers. Rosalie Corry Peña (Brookfield) portrays new Rydell student Sandy Dumbrowski and Eli Foodman (Wilton) plays her would-be boyfriend and leader of the Burger Palace Boys, Danny Zuko.

The Pink Ladies are led by Jazzy Cores (Redding) as Rizzo, with Daisy Stott (Brookfield) as Frenchy, Emma Lubbers (Mahopac, NY) as Jan, and Jennifer Analise Roberts (New York City) as Marty.

Joining Danny as part of the Burger Palace Boys are Dominic Chila (Danbury) as Kenickie, Robert Fontenelli (Danbury) as Roger, Christian Eklund (New Fairfield) as Doody, and Andrew Kocur (Danbury) as Sonny.

Molly Tarnowski (New Fairfield) portrays cheerleader Patty Simcox and John Paul Akter (Derby) plays class valedictorian Eugene Florczyk. April Smith (New Fairfield) takes on the role of visiting dance sensation Cha Cha DiGrigorio and Helen Seda portrays Frenchy's guardian spirit, Teen Angel.

Featured in other key roles are Virginia Ruszczyk as no-nonsense Rydell English teacher Miss Lynch, Nicky Eklund (New Fairfield) as rock star "greaser" Johnny Casino, Mensah Robinson (Danbury) as DJ Vince Fontaine and Sarah Bollacke (New Fairfield) as Radio Voice.

Rounding out the cast in a variety of roles are Isabella Andrade, Melisa Garcia, Patrick Garcia, Olivia Chila and Remy Chila (Danbury); Lucia Eklund, Chloe Petzold and Sedona Taylor (New Fairfield); Sydney Mann (New Milford); Gabriella DeNicola (Newtown); Nomita Ramchandani (Weston); and Temidayo Garritano (Wilton). Ensemble members from New York State include Carolyn McCarthy, Walter Ruszczyk and Emily Walsh (Brewster); and Katie Paniccia (Mid Hudson Valley).

Set design for the production is by Jessica Smith, with original set fabrication by Steve Loftus/SceneWorks. Costumes are by DB Productions Costume Rentals and Renee Purdy, and lighting by Courtney Weir. Alli Weir (New Fairfield) serves as stage manager and MAR Artistic Director Denise Fontenelli (Danbury) is producer.

"Grease" is presented through "Grease" is presented by special arrangement with Samuel French, Inc., a Concord Theatricals Company (www.concordtheatricals.com).

Musicals at Richter's 2024 season is underwritten in part by a generous grant from the City of Danbury Cultural Commission. Additional funding support has been provided by CT Humanities CT Cultural Fund Operating Support Grant, CT Department of Energy and Economic Development, Danbury Savings Bank, Ridgefield Thrift Shop, and many individual donors.

Performances for "Grease" are Friday-Sunday evenings at 8 PM, with specially discounted performances on Thursday August 1 and 8. Grounds at Richter Arts Center open at 7:00 p.m. for picnicking, with the show at 8:00 p.m.

Tickets are $30 for adults, $25 for seniors (65+) and students (with ID), and $15 for children 10 and under. For the Thursday performances (August 1 and 8), tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors and students and $10 for children 10 and under.

Audience members are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets for lawn seating. A limited number of chairs are available free of charge at the concession area, and a snack/soft drink concession is on site.

New this year, two pairs of comfortable VIP front row seats will be available at each performance. The tickets cost $150 per pair, which includes a $90 tax-deductible donation to support MAR's Renaissance of Richter stage and facility improvement campaign.

Following "Grease" on the Richter main stage is the Summer Youth Musical Theater Workshop production of "Seussical Jr." Performances are August 15, 16 and 17. TIckets for the workshop performance are $15 for adults, $10 for students and seniors and $5 for children 10 and under.

For younger audiences, MAR's Fairy Tale Theater concludes its series of interactive plays performed by children for children with Hans Christian Andersen's "The Little Mermaid" on Saturday, July 27. Grounds at Richter Arts Center open at 10:30 AM for a craft activity with the hour-long show at 11 AM. Tickets for Fairy Tale are $5 and are available at the door; the performance moves into the Arts Center music room in the event of rain.

For further information on all our offerings and to purchase main stage tickets, visit the website at musicalsatrichter.org, leave a message at 203-748-6873 or e-mail info@musicalsatrichter.org.

