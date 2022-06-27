DIVA Jazz Orchestra's FIVE PLAY And Arianna String Quartet & Judith Gordon, Piano to Perform at Music Mountain

Diva Jazz Orchestra's FIVE PLAY will perform at Music Mountain on Saturday and Arianna String Quartet & Judith Gordon, Piano will play on Sunday, Saturday July 2nd, 7:00pm - Gordon Hall.

FIVE PLAY

FIVE PLAY, the sister group of the world-renowned DIVA Jazz Orchestra, was formed in 1999. The quintet is comprised of DIVA's rhythm section and two of its foremost soloists.

FIVE PLAY is:

Sherrie Maricle, music director/drums

Tomoko Ohno, piano

Noriko Ueda, bass

Jami Dauber, trumpet

Janelle Reichman, tenor sax/clarinet

FIVE PLAY is rooted in the jazz tradition and is fueled and inspired by the members' collective, creative vision to swing through the twenty-first century. The quintet's repertoire is comprised of innovative arrangements of classic and contemporary standards, as well as original music composed and arranged by band members. FIVE PLAY has performed at many of the world's most prestigious concert halls, music festivals and jazz clubs. From Carnegie Hall to the Kennedy Center and major festivals in Israel, Japan, France, Germany, Spain, Ireland and Portugal, the quintet never fails to swing their listeners into happiness.

Sunday July 3rd at 3:00pm - Gordon Hall

ARIANNA STRING QUARTET and JUDITH GORDON, PIANO

PROGRAM

HAYDN String Quartet in G Major, Op. 54 #1

ESMAIL String Quartet (Ragamala)

BRAHMS: Piano Quintet in F Minor, Op. 34

Hailed for their outstanding musicianship, the Arianna String Quartet has firmly established itself as one of America's finest chamber ensembles. Their performances have been praised for "tonal warmth, fastidious balance and expressive vitality" (Chicago Tribune) and "emotional commitment and fluent virtuosity," (Pretoria News, South Africa). Formed in 1992, the ASQ garnered national attention by winning the Grand Prize in the Fischoff Chamber Music Competition, First Prize in both the Coleman and Carmel Chamber Music Competitions, and were Laureates in the Bordeaux International String Quartet Competition.

Since 2000, the members of the Arianna String Quartet have been the full-time string faculty at the University of Missouri-St. Louis, where they teach applied violin, viola, and cello, and coach student chamber music ensembles. On the UMSL campus, the Arianna Quartet enriches the academic experience of students outside of the Music Department by visiting classes in physics, business, history, philosophy, art, and language to actively demonstrate the interdisciplinary connections between music and these seemingly disparate disciplines. In the community, the ASQ are ambassadors for UMSL, teaching an average of 40 instructional clinics each year at high schools throughout Missouri and surrounding states, presenting a performance and lecture series at KWMU radio called "First Mondays with the ASQ", and maintaining a national and international presence as educators and performers.

JUDITH GORDON, PIANO

Judith Gordon, piano, gave her debut recital in New York, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, in 1990. She has performed concertos by Mozart, Saint-Saëns, and Ravel with the Boston Pops Orchestra, and works by Bach, Schumann, Rachmaninoff, Hindemith, Berg, and Boulez with such ensembles as the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra, the Boston Modern Orchestra Project and the Pro Arte Chamber Orchestra. She has worked with a wide range of living composers, among them Martin Brody, Peter Child, Alan Fletcher, John Harbison, Lee Hyla, Peter Lieberson, and Donald Wheelock, almost all of whom have written works specifically for her. In 1997 she was selected by the Boston Globe as "Musician of the Year." Judith Gordon has been a member of the faculty in the Department of Music at Smith College since 2006.

Tickets and Location

To buy tickets, please visit musicmountain.org or call the box office at (860) 824-7126.

Tickets for Five Play are $35. Tickets for the Arianna String Quartet range from $45-55, with General Admission Lawn Tickets (Audio Only) available for $15. No fees will be charged. Student Tickets are $15; free for ages 18 and under. Ticket Packages are available. Saturday evening Jazz concerts start at 7 PM and Sunday afternoon Chamber Music concerts start at 3 PM. Each concert lasts approximately 2 hours, with a 20-minute intermission.

Music Mountain is located at 225 Music Mountain Road, in Falls Village, Connecticut, where a short scenic drive will bring you to Gordon Hall atop Music Mountain. Free parking and picnic facilities are available. This year all seats in Gordon Hall are reserved, and front seats sell at a premium. Lawn Tickets are available for General Admission on Sunday concerts. Patrons will be able to purchase specific seats from a seating map when buying tickets. Every seat will be a bit larger, too.

About Music Mountain

Since 1930, generations of music lovers have come to Music Mountain for an exceptional concert experience and, today, audiences continue to praise the outstanding quality and consistency of the events at Music Mountain, the exceptional acoustics of air-conditioned Gordon Hall, and the beauty and peaceful serenity of Music Mountain's mountaintop grounds. Recent concertgoers see Music Mountain as a peaceful green oasis" and highlight its amazing venue, ambience, and experience."

Music Mountain, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, began as the unique vision of Jacques Gordon, Chicago Symphony concertmaster from 1921 to 1930 and the founding first violinist of the Gordon String Quartet, one of the leading quartets of its time. The buildings at Music Mountain form a well-designed campus in the Colonial Revival style. They were built by Sears, Roebuck & Company's prefabricated housing division and are listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Nicholas Gordon, the son of Jacques Gordon, was president of Music Mountain from 1974 until his death in 2017. With an encyclopedic knowledge of chamber music and performing quartets, he expanded the teaching programs, and arranged for broadcasts of Music Mountain concerts that reach over one million listeners nationwide and in 45 countries. As artistic and executive director, as well as principal fundraiser, Nick's guidance included not only traditional chamber music classics, but also the introduction of Twilight Jazz Concerts on Saturday nights. Nick believed Music Mountain's longevity is due to the fact it has been faithful to its mission and is supported by a dedicated community sharing a passion and love of music--traditions that are alive and well today.

Today, artistic director Oskar Espina-Ruiz and Music Mountain's dedicated board of directors steer Music Mountain through a period of continued growth.

Music Mountain is supported in part by the National Endowment for the Arts; Connecticut State Department of Economic and Community Development Office of the Arts; Connecticut Humanities; the Peter N. Krysa Designated Fund and the Kahn Moller Family Fund from the Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation, and the Khurshed Bhumgara Fund and the Lucia Tuttle Fritz Fund from the Northwest Connecticut Community Foundation.