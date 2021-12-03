DANCE TO THE HOLIDAYS Announced At The Ridgefield Playhouse

The magic of the holiday season comes alive when your favorite TV stars perform LIVE on The Ridgefield Playhouse stage!

"Dancing with the Stars" pros KEO MOTSEPE and Anna Trebunskaya along with other celebrity pros from "American Idol" and "So You Think You Can Dance" star in Dance to the Holidays on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at 4pm - the only area tour stop.

Bring the entire family to hear your favorite "American Idols" sing classic holiday songs while celebrity dance pros Salsa, Merengue, Paso Doble, Cha Cha, Tango and freestyle across the festive stage! The show features a wide assortment of holiday music, not just Christmas music, so everyone can get into the holiday spirit. Come early and enjoy an exclusive holiday shopping experience in our lobby before the show! Ridgefield retailer Audrey Road (7 Bailey Avenue) will be selling gifts and accessories from 3:00 - 4:00pm.

For more information or to purchase touchless print at home ticket ($75, VIP Meet & Greet $75 additional) go online at www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or, you can visit or call the box office (203) 438-5795. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT and is committed to keeping the arts alive and available to all.