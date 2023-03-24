Culture Critic Fran Lebowitz Returns to the Ridgefield Playhouse in April

Get ready for a night of no holds barred conversation with the queen of "tell it like it is!" Fran Lebowitz returns to the Ridgefield Playhouse for "Fran Lebowitz - A Conversation with a Cultural Icon" on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 7pm. As part of the Hearst Media Entertaining Conversation Series, the event includes a live-on-stage interview moderated by CNN's SE Cupp - followed by a Q&A with Fran!

There will be a book signing with Fran in the lobby following the event, with copies of The Fran Lebowitz Reader available for purchase. An author, journalist, actor, and style icon known for her sardonic social commentary on American life as filtered through her New York City sensibilities, Fran stands out as one of our most insightful social commentators. Her essays and interviews offer her acerbic views on current events and the media - as well as pet peeves including tourists, baggage-claim areas, after-shave lotion, adults who roller skate, children who speak French, or anyone who is unduly tan. Fran previously appeared at the Playhouse for a sold out show on the heels of her hit Netflix series Pretend It's a City, directed by Martin Scorsese.

Says SE Cupp "It's every cynical New York writer's dream to be able to sit down with the inimitable Fran Lebowitz. I can't wait to join her at the Playhouse and see where the conversation goes!" Tickets are selling fast, get yours today! Make it a great night out with dinner and a show by visiting GALLO (5 Grove Street, Ridgefield) for dinner before the show and get a complimentary glass of house wine with your entrée when you present your tickets.

For more information or to purchase touchless print at home ticket ($55) go online at www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or, you can visit or call the box office (203) 438-5795. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT and is committed to keeping the arts alive and available to all.