Connecticut Virtuosi Chamber Orchestra Unveils 2023-2024 Season

This season promises to be a memorable one for chamber music lovers and opera enthusiasts alike.

By: Sep. 28, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You Photo 1 Video: Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You
Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour Photo 2 Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour
Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG On Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE Photo 4 Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE

Connecticut Virtuosi Chamber Orchestra Unveils 2023-2024 Season

Connecticut Virtuosi Chamber Orchestra, under the baton of Maestro Adrian Sylveen, has revealed its highly-anticipated programming for the 2023-2024 season. From captivating performances at prestigious venues to special tributes and collaborations, this season promises to be a memorable one for chamber music lovers and opera enthusiasts alike.

 

Kicking off the season on Sunday, October 8th at 3pm at the New Britain Museum of American Art and Sunday, October 15 at 3pm at the Bushnell, Connecticut Virtuosi Chamber Orchestra will present Visi d'Arte with soprano Jurate Svedaite. This tribute to the legendary Maria Callas will bring the legendary opera divas' profound reflections to life through iconic arias. Audiences can expect to be captivated by Callas' triumphs, tragedies, and insights into the art of performance.

 

This concert is a sixth part of the Virtuosi's We The People concert series, a musical tribute to the immigrants who have changed the face of our nation. It will also be repeated on November 5th at the Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall in NYC.

 

Sunday, November 12 at 7pm the Garde Arts Center in New London and on November 18th at 7pm at the Bushnell in Hartford, the Virtuosi will co-present the Connecticut Lyric Opera's 20th Anniversary Gala Concert. This special event will celebrate two decades of excellence in opera, featuring a captivating program that showcases the incredible talent of the company.

 

As the holiday season approaches, Connecticut Virtuosi Chamber Orchestra invites you to their Annual Christmas Concert on Sunday, December 10 at 3pm at Torp Hall on the campus of Centeral Connecticut State University in New Britain. This festive concert, featuring guest violinist Luca Rinaldi, will fill the air with the joyous sounds of Vivaldi's The Four Seasons, and is sure to delight audiences of all ages.

 

Moving into the new year, on Sunday, January 14, 2024 at 7:30pm, Virtuosi @ Weill Recital Hall will present a program as the preview of the New York Polish Contemporary Music Festival. This evening of contemporary music will showcase the virtuosity and innovation of Polish composers of the 21st century, providing a unique and enriching experience for concert-goers.

 

Continuing their commitment to bringing exceptional performances to the Nutmeg State, Connecticut Virtuosi Chamber Orchestra will present We The People, Part VII: American Influencers - Hindemith &

Schoenberg on Sunday, February 4th at 3pm at The Bushnell, and on Sunday, February 11, 2024 at 3pm at the New Britain Museum of American Art. This program will feature the music of legendary German andAustrian composers Paul Hindemith and Arnold Schoenberg, who left a lasting legacy on both continents.

 

Connecticut Virtuosi and the Connecticut Lyric Opera will present Madama Butterfly on Saturday, May 18, 2024 at 7pm at The Bushnell and Sunday, May 19, 2024 at 3pm at the Garde Arts Center. This beloved opera by Giacomo Puccini will transport audiences to a world of passion, heartbreak, and unforgettable melodies.

 

Wrapping up the season, on Thursday, June 6, 2024 at 3pm at The Bushnell and on Sunday, June 9, 2024 at 3pm at the New Britain Museum of American Art will be a vibrant celebration of Brazilian culture with We The People, Part VIII: The Story of Brazil in Motion with Felipe Puletini. This concert, featuring Brazilian American Felipe Puletini

and AMA Dance Theatre, will showcase a new commission, most likely by award-winning Brazilian composer Paulo Ocanha, Jr.

 

Tickets for all events are now available for purchase. For more information and to secure your seats, please visit TheVirtuosi.org or contact us at (860) 325-2826.

 

Connecticut Virtuosi Chamber Orchestra looks forward to welcoming audiences to these exceptional events and continuing to bring the beauty and power of music to our community.

 

About Connecticut Virtuosi Chamber Orchestra:

 

Established in 1997, the Connecticut Virtuosi Chamber Orchestra is Connecticut's premier professional chamber orchestra, based in the Greater New Britain area, and dedicated to presenting both traditional and contemporary works to the public. As artists, the Virtuosi strive to be cultural leaders and teachers and to inspire our audiences to recognize the beauty and quality of classical music in any form.

 

The mission of the CONNECTICUT VIRTUOSI CHAMBER ORCHESTRA has been to preserve and perpetuate the great traditions of chamber orchestral music through the expansion of the public performance season and educational programs, and by showcasing the excellence of regional and international talent.




RELATED STORIES - Connecticut

1
VIDEO: Watch Highlights from Goodspeeds THE 12 Photo
VIDEO: Watch Highlights from Goodspeed's THE 12

Get a first look of the cast of THE 12 in action at T he Goodspeed in East Haddam.

2
2023 UConn Fall Puppet Slam Set For Next Month Photo
2023 UConn Fall Puppet Slam Set For Next Month

The Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry and the UConn Puppet Arts Program will present the 2023 UConn Fall Puppet Slam on Friday, Oct. 13, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. in UConn’s Harriet S. Jorgensen Theatre. Learn more about the event and find out how to attend here!

3
Sasha Velour to Bring THE BIG REVEAL LIVE SHOW! To The Bushnell in March Photo
Sasha Velour to Bring THE BIG REVEAL LIVE SHOW! To The Bushnell in March

Sasha Velour will bring 'The Big Reveal Live Show!' to The Bushnell on Friday, March 15, 2024. Don't miss this exciting live performance by Sasha Velour, winner of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 9.

4
MANIA: THE ABBA TRIBUTE Returns to the Palace Theater in November Photo
MANIA: THE ABBA TRIBUTE Returns to the Palace Theater in November

The world’s number one touring ABBA tribute returns to the Palace Theater in Waterbury on Thursday, November 2, 2023. Learn more about the show and find out how to get tickets here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Highlights from Goodspeed's THE 12 Video
Watch Highlights from Goodspeed's THE 12
Watch BACK TO THE FUTURE Perform 'It Works' on THE VIEW Video
Watch BACK TO THE FUTURE Perform 'It Works' on THE VIEW
KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast Shares Why the Shows Message is Resonating So Loudly with Audiences Video
KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast Shares Why the Shows Message is Resonating So Loudly with Audiences
View all Videos

Connecticut SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# BEAUTIFUL, The Carole King Musical
Kweskin Theatre (9/22-10/14)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# It's A Wonderful Life; A Live Radio Play
Kweskin Theatre (11/17-12/09)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Hundred Words for Snow
Connecticut Repertory Theatre (10/05-10/15)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Something Rotten! A Very New Musical
Visual and Performing Arts Center at WCSU (10/13-10/22)Tracker VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The 12
The Goodspeed (9/08-10/29)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Magic of Dubai's Dhow Cruise Show
Breathing Storytellers (4/10-5/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Play That Goes Wrong
The Legacy Theatre (9/14-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Brian Stokes Mitchell
Ridgefield Playhouse (10/29-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kinky Boots
ACT of CT (5/23-6/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Takin it to The Streets: The Doobie Brothers Tribute Show
Little Theatre of Manchester (10/14-10/14)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You