Connecticut Virtuosi Chamber Orchestra Unveils 2023-2024 Season

Connecticut Virtuosi Chamber Orchestra, under the baton of Maestro Adrian Sylveen, has revealed its highly-anticipated programming for the 2023-2024 season. From captivating performances at prestigious venues to special tributes and collaborations, this season promises to be a memorable one for chamber music lovers and opera enthusiasts alike.

Kicking off the season on Sunday, October 8th at 3pm at the New Britain Museum of American Art and Sunday, October 15 at 3pm at the Bushnell, Connecticut Virtuosi Chamber Orchestra will present Visi d'Arte with soprano Jurate Svedaite. This tribute to the legendary Maria Callas will bring the legendary opera divas' profound reflections to life through iconic arias. Audiences can expect to be captivated by Callas' triumphs, tragedies, and insights into the art of performance.

This concert is a sixth part of the Virtuosi's We The People concert series, a musical tribute to the immigrants who have changed the face of our nation. It will also be repeated on November 5th at the Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall in NYC.

Sunday, November 12 at 7pm the Garde Arts Center in New London and on November 18th at 7pm at the Bushnell in Hartford, the Virtuosi will co-present the Connecticut Lyric Opera's 20th Anniversary Gala Concert. This special event will celebrate two decades of excellence in opera, featuring a captivating program that showcases the incredible talent of the company.

As the holiday season approaches, Connecticut Virtuosi Chamber Orchestra invites you to their Annual Christmas Concert on Sunday, December 10 at 3pm at Torp Hall on the campus of Centeral Connecticut State University in New Britain. This festive concert, featuring guest violinist Luca Rinaldi, will fill the air with the joyous sounds of Vivaldi's The Four Seasons, and is sure to delight audiences of all ages.

Moving into the new year, on Sunday, January 14, 2024 at 7:30pm, Virtuosi @ Weill Recital Hall will present a program as the preview of the New York Polish Contemporary Music Festival. This evening of contemporary music will showcase the virtuosity and innovation of Polish composers of the 21st century, providing a unique and enriching experience for concert-goers.

Continuing their commitment to bringing exceptional performances to the Nutmeg State, Connecticut Virtuosi Chamber Orchestra will present We The People, Part VII: American Influencers - Hindemith &

Schoenberg on Sunday, February 4th at 3pm at The Bushnell, and on Sunday, February 11, 2024 at 3pm at the New Britain Museum of American Art. This program will feature the music of legendary German andAustrian composers Paul Hindemith and Arnold Schoenberg, who left a lasting legacy on both continents.

Connecticut Virtuosi and the Connecticut Lyric Opera will present Madama Butterfly on Saturday, May 18, 2024 at 7pm at The Bushnell and Sunday, May 19, 2024 at 3pm at the Garde Arts Center. This beloved opera by Giacomo Puccini will transport audiences to a world of passion, heartbreak, and unforgettable melodies.

Wrapping up the season, on Thursday, June 6, 2024 at 3pm at The Bushnell and on Sunday, June 9, 2024 at 3pm at the New Britain Museum of American Art will be a vibrant celebration of Brazilian culture with We The People, Part VIII: The Story of Brazil in Motion with Felipe Puletini. This concert, featuring Brazilian American Felipe Puletini

and AMA Dance Theatre, will showcase a new commission, most likely by award-winning Brazilian composer Paulo Ocanha, Jr.

Tickets for all events are now available for purchase. For more information and to secure your seats, please visit TheVirtuosi.org or contact us at (860) 325-2826.

Connecticut Virtuosi Chamber Orchestra looks forward to welcoming audiences to these exceptional events and continuing to bring the beauty and power of music to our community.

About Connecticut Virtuosi Chamber Orchestra:

Established in 1997, the Connecticut Virtuosi Chamber Orchestra is Connecticut's premier professional chamber orchestra, based in the Greater New Britain area, and dedicated to presenting both traditional and contemporary works to the public. As artists, the Virtuosi strive to be cultural leaders and teachers and to inspire our audiences to recognize the beauty and quality of classical music in any form.

The mission of the CONNECTICUT VIRTUOSI CHAMBER ORCHESTRA has been to preserve and perpetuate the great traditions of chamber orchestral music through the expansion of the public performance season and educational programs, and by showcasing the excellence of regional and international talent.