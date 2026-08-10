Tickets to BOOP! THE MUSICAL Starring Aliya Grace at The Bushnell On Sale This Week

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The Bushnell is thrilled to announce that tickets for the upcoming Hartford engagement of BOOP! The Musical will go on sale Monday, August 17 at 10 AM. The Betty Boop animated icon is set to hit the road, and Aliya Grace is ready to bring her to life.

Tickets will be available at bushnell.org, by calling (860) 987-5900, or by visiting The Bushnell box office at 166 Capitol Avenue in Hartford, CT. The fizzy, dance-filled new musical about beloved cartoon character Betty Boop will play eight performances at the Bushnell November, 10 - 15, 2026.

Making her national tour debut, Aliya Grace previously appeared as Lois Lane in Kiss Me, Kate and as Rosie/Ponytail Girl in Sweet Charity at Artistry Theatre. She also originated the role of Yvette in the world premiere of Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Musical at Children's Theatre Company. A finalist on Season 2 of ABC's American Idol show and a National YoungArts Week winner, Aliya trained at the Debbie Allen Dance Academy through the Rise program. She extends her love and gratitude to her family and the entire BOOP! team.

For almost a century, the Betty Boop character has won hearts and inspired fans around the world with her trademark looks, voice, and style. Now, in BOOP! The Musical, Betty's dream of an ordinary day off from super-celebrity in her black-and-white world leads to a “bright and bubbly” (Time Out New York) adventure of color, music, and love in New York City.

With original Broadway direction and choreography by Jerry Mitchell, BOOP! The Musical brings Fleischer Studios' Queen of the Screen to life with a score and arrangements by David Foster, lyrics by Susan Birkenhead, and a book by Bob Martin. Direction for the North American tour is re-created by DB Bonds and choreography is re-created by Rachelle Rak.

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Related Stories 1 BOOP! THE MUSICAL National Tour Holding Virtual Open Call For Title Role

BOOP! The Musical is holding a virtual open call for its title role for the upcoming national tour. Director Jerry Mitchell took to social media to share information about the open call, sharing a link to submit.