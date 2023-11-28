Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards

Connecticut Ballet Reveals Guest Artists for 2023 Engagements of THE NUTCRACKER

Learn more about the upcoming performances here!

By: Nov. 28, 2023

POPULAR

Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards Photo 1 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards
FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests Photo 2 FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards; Leads Favorite Photo 3 Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards; Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
Kevin James to Bring OWLS DON'T WALK Tour to the Warner Theatre in May Photo 4 Kevin James to Bring OWLS DON'T WALK Tour to the Warner Theatre in May

Connecticut Ballet Reveals Guest Artists for 2023 Engagements of THE NUTCRACKER

Connecticut Ballet, under the artistic direction of Brett Raphael, announced today seven acclaimed guest stars for the 2023 Stamford and Hartford engagements of its beloved holiday blockbuster, Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker. These distinguished principal dancers from New York City Ballet, American Ballet Theatre and Pennsylvania Ballet will star in the signature roles of the Sugar Plum Fairy and Her Cavalier.

These guest artists will participate in Meet and Greets in the lobby following each performance, are as follows:

Palace Theatre, Stamford Guest Stars

Saturday, December 16 at 2pm & 6pm

New York City Ballet principal dancers Unity Phelan & Chun Wai Chan*

Sunday, December 17 at 1pm & 5pm

Philadelphia Ballet principal dancers Oksana Maslova & Jack Thomas

The Bushnell, Hartford Guest Stars 

Friday, December 22 at 7pm

New York City Ballet principal dancers Unity Phelan & Andrew Veyette

Saturday, December 23 at 1pm & 5pm

American Ballet Theatre principal dancers Christine Shevchenko & Aran Bell*

*Indicates Connecticut Ballet Debut

Tickets for the Stamford engagement at the Palace Theatre can be reserved by calling (203) 325-4466, by visiting PalaceStamford.org, or at the box office (61 Atlantic Street, Stamford) during normal business hours.Tickets for the Hartford engagement of Brett Raphael's Nutcracker at The Bushnell can be reserved by calling (860) 987-5900, by visiting Bushnell.org, or at the box office (166 Capitol Avenue, Hartford) during normal business hours.

Premiered in 1984, Connecticut Ballet’s The Nutcracker has become a staple for families across the state. With the production making its Hartford bow at The Bushnell, even more children of all ages can fall in love again with Tchaikovsky’s magical tale of young Clara and her Nutcracker Prince.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Connecticut

1
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards; Leads Favorite Photo
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards; Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

Happy Holidays! The latest wave of standings have been announced as of Monday, November 27th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

2
VIDEO: Watch The Making of Jacob Marley from Hartford Stages A CHRISTMAS CAROL Photo
VIDEO: Watch The Making of Jacob Marley from Hartford Stage's A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Hartford Stage has shared a video of Noble Schropshire getting ready to play Jacob Marley, Ebenezer Scrooge's late business partner, in A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story of Christmas.

3
Author Lisa Franco to Hold Presentation and Book Signing at Playhouse On Park Photo
Author Lisa Franco to Hold Presentation and Book Signing at Playhouse On Park

Audiences are invited to come to Playhouse on Park for a discussion and reading with award-winning author and journalist Lisa Franco, about her book, My Dearest Darling: Letters of Love in Wartime. The event will take place on Saturday, December 16th, 2023, immediately following the 2pm performance of THE PIN-UP GIRLS: A MUSICAL LOVE LETTER.

4
Playhouse On Park To Present THE WEIRD AND WONDERFUL WORLD OF INDUSTRIAL MUSICALS Film By Photo
Playhouse On Park To Present THE WEIRD AND WONDERFUL WORLD OF INDUSTRIAL MUSICALS Film By Comedy Writer Steve Young

Playhouse on Park will present Steve Young's hilarious film about corporate musical theater. There will be two showings at Playhouse on Park in West Hartford, CT: Sunday, December 10th at 7pm and Monday, December 11th at 2pm.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch The Making of Jacob Marley from Hartford Stage's A CHRISTMAS CAROL Video
Watch The Making of Jacob Marley from Hartford Stage's A CHRISTMAS CAROL
The Company of SPAIN Discusses the Show's Off-Broadway Premiere Video
The Company of SPAIN Discusses the Show's Off-Broadway Premiere
Photos & Get a First Look at WHITE CHRISTMAS at Bucks County Playhouse Video
Photos & Get a First Look at WHITE CHRISTMAS at Bucks County Playhouse
View all Videos

Connecticut SHOWS
Three Sisters by Anton Chekhov in Connecticut Three Sisters by Anton Chekhov
Visual and Performing Arts Center at WCSU (12/01-12/03)Tracker VIDEOS
All Shook Up in Connecticut All Shook Up
Center Stage Theatre (12/01-12/10)Tracker
It's A Wonderful Life; A Live Radio Play in Connecticut It's A Wonderful Life; A Live Radio Play
Kweskin Theatre (11/17-12/09)Tracker
Frozen in Connecticut Frozen
Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts [Mortensen Hall] (2/08-2/18)
Magic of Dubai's Dhow Cruise Show in Connecticut Magic of Dubai's Dhow Cruise Show
Breathing Storytellers (4/10-5/17)
Lewis Carroll’s ALICE'S ADVENTURES in Connecticut Lewis Carroll’s ALICE'S ADVENTURES
Powerhouse Theatre in Waveny Park (4/26-5/12)
Christmas Cookies in Connecticut Christmas Cookies
Pantochino (12/01-12/23)
Sarah Ruhls’ EURYDICE in Connecticut Sarah Ruhls’ EURYDICE
Powerhouse Theatre in Waveny Park (6/07-6/23)
Pyramids of Giza Show in Connecticut Pyramids of Giza Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/08-6/14)
Darren Criss - A Very Darren Crissmas in Connecticut Darren Criss - A Very Darren Crissmas
Ridgefield Playhouse (12/06-12/06)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You