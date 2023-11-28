Connecticut Ballet Reveals Guest Artists for 2023 Engagements of THE NUTCRACKER

Connecticut Ballet, under the artistic direction of Brett Raphael, announced today seven acclaimed guest stars for the 2023 Stamford and Hartford engagements of its beloved holiday blockbuster, Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker. These distinguished principal dancers from New York City Ballet, American Ballet Theatre and Pennsylvania Ballet will star in the signature roles of the Sugar Plum Fairy and Her Cavalier.

These guest artists will participate in Meet and Greets in the lobby following each performance, are as follows:

Palace Theatre, Stamford Guest Stars

Saturday, December 16 at 2pm & 6pm

New York City Ballet principal dancers Unity Phelan & Chun Wai Chan*

Sunday, December 17 at 1pm & 5pm

Philadelphia Ballet principal dancers Oksana Maslova & Jack Thomas

The Bushnell, Hartford Guest Stars

Friday, December 22 at 7pm

New York City Ballet principal dancers Unity Phelan & Andrew Veyette

Saturday, December 23 at 1pm & 5pm

American Ballet Theatre principal dancers Christine Shevchenko & Aran Bell*

*Indicates Connecticut Ballet Debut

Tickets for the Stamford engagement at the Palace Theatre can be reserved by calling (203) 325-4466, by visiting PalaceStamford.org, or at the box office (61 Atlantic Street, Stamford) during normal business hours.Tickets for the Hartford engagement of Brett Raphael's Nutcracker at The Bushnell can be reserved by calling (860) 987-5900, by visiting Bushnell.org, or at the box office (166 Capitol Avenue, Hartford) during normal business hours.

Premiered in 1984, Connecticut Ballet’s The Nutcracker has become a staple for families across the state. With the production making its Hartford bow at The Bushnell, even more children of all ages can fall in love again with Tchaikovsky’s magical tale of young Clara and her Nutcracker Prince.