Connecticut Ballet Announces Guests Artists For THE NUTCRACKER in Hartford and Stamford

Connecticut Ballet, under the artistic direction of Brett Raphael, announced the star-studded lineup of guest artists the Hartford and Stamford engagements of its holiday blockbuster, Tchaikovsky's The Nutcracker. Professional dancers from New York City Ballet, American Ballet Theatre and Philadelphia Ballet will appear in the signature roles of the Sugar Plum Fairy and Her Cavalier. These accomplished dancers will participate in Meet and Greets in the lobby following each performance where audience members will also be able to gift shop at Connecticut Ballet's Nutcracker Holiday Boutique.

Director/choreographer Brett Raphael states, "Normally Connecticut audiences would have to travel to New York City's Lincoln Center to see this caliber of talent -- at New York prices! Connecticut Ballet is proud to continue its long-standing tradition of bringing top-tier ballet stars to our stages. It's part of what makes our production of The Nutcracker so beloved."

The 2022 Connecticut Ballet Nutcracker production marks its Hartford premiere at The Bushnell's Belding Theatre on December 10 and 11 and returns for its annual engagement at The Palace Theatre Stamford on December 17 and 18. Tickets for all performances are on sale now.

Guests Artist for The Bushnell Engagement of The Nutcracker:

Saturday, Dec. 10 at 1pm & 5pm - Gillian Murphy & Blaine Hoven of the American Ballet Theatre

Sunday, Dec. 11 at 1pm & 5pm - Unity Phelan & Andrew Veyette of the New York City Ballet

Guest Artists for The Palace Stamford Engagement of The Nutcracker:

Saturday, Dec. 17 2pm & 6pm - Oksana Maslova & Jack Thomas of the Philadelphia Ballet

Sunday, Dec. 18 1pm & 5pm - Christine Shevchenko & Thomas Forster of the American Ballet Theatre