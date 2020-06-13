Common Ground High School Students Present PRISM

Elm Shakespeare Education Program Manager Sarah Bowles worked with 19 Common Ground High School students this spring teaching a Theatre for Social Justice course. Since they could not have a live theatrical production due to Covid 19, they turned it into a film. The film is called "Prism." It asks viewers to look beneath what is on the surface-- to challenge yourself to look closer at what might have always been there, even if you were unable to see it.

The group did not start with a script (or screenplay). Rather, they developed it together through discussion, improvisation, and rehearsal--a process called "devised" theatre. The film explores topics that the young people identified are of particular concern to them, including mental health, (especially as it affects young people who identify as LGBTQ), white privilege, racism, inequality, substance abuse, personal relationships, and active consent.

Please join us for a viewing of the film, followed by a discussion with the students about the creation process.

Date: Wednesday June 17, 2020

Time: 12:00-1:00pm

Join Zoom Meeting https://zoom.us/j/2033928882

