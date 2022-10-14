Comedian Paul Reiser is Coming to The Bushnell in November

Emmy-winning actor-comedian Paul Reiser is heading to The Bushnell's intimate Belding Theatre on Saturday, November 12 at 8:00pm. From standup to Stranger Things, Paul Reiser is one of Hollywood's most prolific talents. For one night only, Hartford audiences will experience why Comedy Central crowned the Mad About You, Diner and The Kominsky Method star one of the "Top 100 Comedians of All Time." Tickets for this evening of laughs start at $37 and can be purchased by visiting Bushnell.org, calling (860) 987-5900, or by visiting The Bushnell box office at 166 Capitol Avenue in Hartford, CT.

Reiser can be seen in two hit shows for Netflix: Stranger Things as Dr. Sam Owens, in a role created by the Duffer Brothers specifically for Reiser, and Chuck Lorre's The Kominsky Method, for which he received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. The multi-faceted actor also revived one of his most iconic roles in the highly-anticipated return of Mad About You, the long-running hit 90s comedy Reiser co-created and starred in with Helen Hunt. The Emmy, Peabody and Golden Globe-winning comedy ended in May 1999 and premiered 20 years later as a limited series on Spectrum Originals. All seven seasons of the original Mad About You and the reboot are available for streaming on Amazon Prime.

Reiser was also seen on Amazon's Red Oaks for three seasons in a role singled out as "one of his absolute finest, not just of late, but of ever"-and in Mad Men creator Matt Weiner's Men creator Matt Weiner's limited Amazon series The Romanoffs alongside Christina Hendricks and Isabelle Huppert. Additionally, Reiser joined Sam Rockwell, Michelle Williams , and producers Lin-Manuel Miranda and Tommy Kale in FX's Emmy-nominated Fosse/Verdon.

Throughout his prolific career, Reiser has worked with both independent and mainstream filmmakers. Reiser earned acclaim for his supporting roles in the Academy Award-winning film Whiplash, John McDonagh's War on Everyone and frequent collaborator Jeff Baena's The Little Hours and Horse Girl, which premiered at Sundance 2020 and is the fourth film the pair has worked on together. The veteran actor has garnered praise for notable performances in films such as Diner, Bye Bye Love, Aliens, One Night At McCool's, Beverly Hills Cop I/II and The Thing About My Folks, which Reiser wrote for his co-star Peter Falk. Recently, Reiser starred alongside Kevin Hart in the touching comedy Fatherhood, out now on Netflix.

Reiser is a fixture behind the camera as well. He co-created and co-produced There's Johnny!, a seven-episode series that originally streamed on Hulu and now streams on Peacock. The show, co-created with filmmaker David Steven Simon and co-produced with David Gordon Green in conjunction with The Carson Company, premiered to critical praise, with Decider saying There's Johnny! is "a television experience unlike any I've seen on TV in recent years" and "unfolds like a dream, a memory fondly recalled."

Reiser's first book, Couplehood, sold over two million copies and reached the number one spot on The New York Times best sellers list. His subsequent books, Babyhood and Familyhood, were best sellers as well. Reiser regularly performs standup at sold-out venues nationwide and was voted one of the "Top 100 Comedians of All Time" by Comedy Central.

Reiser, a SUNY Binghamton graduate in the prestigious music program, co-wrote the theme song from Mad About You, titled "The Final Frontier," with Grammy-winning producer Don Was. He released an album of original songs with British singer-songwriter Julia Fordham called Unusual Suspects. Over the course of his career, Reiser has received multiple Emmy, Golden Globe, American Comedy Award, and Screen Actors Guild nominations.

