Chris Fuller to Present New Solo Show CHEESE FRIES & FROOT LOOPS at at Fairfield Theatre Company

Cheese Fries & Froot Loops is a new one-man show written and performed by Chris Fuller, a native of Weston, CT, and a former professional golfer. It is a true, moving, and humorous story of his attempt to make it to the PGA Tour while struggling with Bipolar disorder and his unexpected journey to enlightenment.

During the show, Fuller takes his audience through his life going between the past and the present. He will be performing the show for the first time on May 23rd at the Fairfield Theatre Company at 8PM in Fairfield, CT. The show is directed by veteran Off Broadway director Mark S. Graham. Chris Fuller, in addition to making his acting debut, is also making his debut as a Playwright. He has previously written a humorous satirical book titled Goodnight, Golf! He will be giving away a book to an audience member during the performance in a putting contest onstage. Chris is the son of famed author John G. Fuller (The Ghost of Flight 401) and playwright Elizabeth Fuller (Me & Jezebel).

This 1-night only special performance on May 23rd at 8pm is produced by The Fairfield Theater Company and will be held in their theatre at 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield, CT. There is NO COST for tickets and it is open to the Public.

Complimentary tickets can be reserved on the internet at https://boxoffice.fairfieldtheatre.org/11020/11021

Cheese Fries & Froot Loops has been optioned by longtime theatrical producer, Robert R. Blume of Step Forward Entertainment, who was an Executive Producer of the annual Drama Desk Awards from 1999 to 2018. Mr. Blume said "I saw this one-man show in development, and I knew that it would be something very special. Chris takes us on a humorous and poignant journey that brings awareness to the mental illness issue that is so prevalent today. I am excited to present this delightfully entertaining performance!"

Mr. Blume/Step Forward Entertainment is planning a late summer/early fall showcase of this work in New York City prior to an off-Broadway production and/or national tour. www.stepforwardentertainment.com

Official website for Cheese Fries & Froot Loops is https://www.cheesefriesandfrootloops.com