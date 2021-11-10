Celebrate The Holidays With West Hartford's Arts and Culture Organizations

Looking for ways to celebrate the holidays this season? Join West Hartford's Arts and Culture organizations for a variety of unique events and performances beginning in November through the new year!

"West Hartford is a community rich in culture and arts with a wealth of vibrant and entertaining options for all," stated Chuck Coursey, Chair of the West Hartford Commission of the Arts. "This Holiday Season is a wonderful time for all to experience the joy and wonder that West Hartford's arts and culture organizations have to offer."

Starting November 19, the West Hartford Art League is holding a series of exhibits by local artists focusing on Holiday sales. The Clubhouse Gallery will kick off its Holiday Craft Sale weekends Friday Nov. 19 from 6-8 pm featuring unique handmade crafts for sale in the gallery by local artists, live music by Bill Benson, and libations from "Whimsically Tipsy", a mobile cocktail bar. The Holiday Craft Sale will continue on Friday and Saturdays through December 4. "Drop-in" craft projects will be offered for adults and children on Saturdays for a $5 donation. In addition, Small Works, an exhibit featuring artwork 14 inches or smaller will kick off on Friday, Nov.19 from 6-8 in the Saltbox Gallery. "Small Works" will continue through Dec 19. For more information about the Holiday Craft Sale, or Small Works visit, www.westhartfordart.org or call (860) 231-8019.

Meet all of your holiday shopping needs at the 2nd annual Noah Webster House Holiday Market on Saturday, December 4 from 10am-1pm. At 227 South Main Street, The Noah Webster House & West Hartford Historical Society will welcome over a dozen local vendors, and offer a variety of unique, artisanal items like candles, coffee, jewelry, bourbon, wreaths, ceramics, ornaments, and more. For more information about the Holiday Market visit, noahwebsterhouse.org

Join the West Hartford Women's Chorale as it returns to in person singing with "JOY", a Winter Concert on December 10 at 7pm. The performance will take place at St. James Episcopal Church on Farmington Ave with a $10 admission fee. The Chorale will be singing Haydn's Dixit Dominus, three pieces by contemporary composer, Sarah Quartel and several holiday pieces expressing joy through music. The concert will follow covid protocol with proof of vaccination required by all participants and audience. To purchase tickets or for more information go to www.whwchorale.org

The West Hartford Symphony Orchestra will present its 19th Holiday Concert on Sunday December 12th at 3pm in the Roberts Theater on the campus of Kingswood Oxford School. The hall will be filled with the "Waltz of the Flowers" from Tchaikovsky's Nutcracker, "Sleigh Ride" by Leroy Anderson, Rimsky-Korsakov's "Christmas Eve Suite," and others. The featured soloist is soprano Kate Callahan-Hardman who'll perform Clausen's arrangement of Adolphe Adam's "O Holy Night," and ending the concert with Irving Berlin's "White Christmas." For ticketing information visit www.WHSO.org

The West Hartford Symphony Orchestra and Ballet Theatre Company are thrilled to combine their talents to offer a free, public performance at the town's annual Holiday Stroll., December. 2. The performance will feature excerpts from the Ballet Theatre Company's, The Nutcracker performed accompanied by live music performed by West Hartford Symphony Orchestra's Quartet. The performance will be offered twice in the atrium of West Hartford's Town Center at 5:30pm and 6:30pm.

Ballet Theatre Company returns to the stage as it celebrates its 20th Anniversary production of The Nutcracker, at the Bushnell's Maxwell M. & Ruth R. Belding Theater on December 11 at 1pm and 6pm and December 12 at 2pm. Ballet Theatre Company's production will feature original choreography by Artistic Director, Stephanie Dattellas, staged to Tchaikovsky's beloved score. Audiences can look forward to fresh production designs including a decadent Mother Ginger and three-dimensional, immersive projection. A streaming option will also be available for purchase December 20-January 2. Prior to the company's holiday performance, Ballet Theatre Company invites children to journey through the Land of Sweets during its Nutcracker Carnival on November 20, from 3:00-6:00pm. The event will take place at BTC 20 Jefferson Ave, West Hartford, CT. Tickets to the Nutcracker performance and the Nutcracker carnival are available at www.dancebtc.org.

Playhouse on Park will be offering two holiday-themed productions in its 13th Main Stage Season. MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY by Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon, with direction by Sasha Brätt, will run December 1 - 19, 2021.

Back by popular demand, Playhouse on Park will stream the film of the play ALL IS CALM: THE CHRISTMAS TRUCE OF 1914 from November 26, through January 1, 2022. This production is online only and will make the perfect addition to your holiday traditions! Think of the Playhouse for all of your Holiday Gift Giving Needs. Purchase tickets to all upcoming productions, gift cards for Playhouse on Park and Playhouse Theatre Academy or Playhouse merchandise can be purchased online. For more information go to www.playhousetheatregroup.org or call the Box Office: 860-523-5900 x10.