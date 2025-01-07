Celebrate Black History Month With FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE at City Youth Theater/City Stage Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



City Youth Theater/City Stage Company will present Five Guys Named Moe, the hit musical celebrating the legendary music of Louis Jordan. Directed by the talented Steffon Sampson, this energetic and uplifting production is the centerpiece of the organization's Black History Month programming, showcasing the rich history and influence of Black artistry.

Performance Details

Palace Theater - Special Concert Version

Date: Saturday, February 15, 2025

Time: 7:00 PM EST

Location: Palace Theater, Waterbury, CT

Tickets: Available at https://www.palacetheaterct.org/shows-and-events/offstage-poli-club/5-guys-named-moe-concert

On Tour: Trinity on Main - Full Production

Dates: Friday, February 21, 2025, at 7:00 PM EST Saturday, February 22, 2025, at 7:00 PM EST Sunday, February 23, 2025, at 3:00 PM EST

Location: Trinity on Main, New Britain, CT

About the Show

Five Guys Named Moe tells the story of Nomax, a man down on his luck who finds himself inspired and uplifted by five Moes-Big Moe, Little Moe, Four-Eyed Moe, Eat Moe, and No Moe. With an unforgettable soundtrack including hits like "Choo Choo Ch'Boogie," "Is You Is or Is You Ain't My Baby," and "Let the Good Times Roll," this exuberant musical will have audiences dancing in their seats.

A Celebration of Black Artistry

"This production honors the legacy of Louis Jordan and highlights the contributions of Black artists to American music and culture," said Shelby Davis, Executive Director of City Youth Theater/City Stage Company. "We are thrilled to celebrate Black History Month with this joyful, high-energy production."

