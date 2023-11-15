Castle Craig Players Revive Raunchy Seuss Parody WHO'S HOLIDAY!

This hysterical and wild parody is a must-see for mischievous ADULT theatre-goers this holiday season!

By: Nov. 15, 2023

"Not long ago you met Cindy Lou Who,
Whom you saw last when she was just two.
Her life since then has taken quite a strange twirl,
For she is no longer that sweet, innocent girl.
Come see for yourself how she soon hit the skids,
But when you come to the theatre, DON'T bring the kids!"

Don't miss the return of the Dr. Seuss DOESN'T want to you see! After a sold-out run in 2021, the Castle Craig Players are ringing in the holiday season with a revival of the raunchy one-woman parody "WHO'S HOLIDAY!", running December 7-17 at the group's intimate Meriden venue.

Written by Matthew Lombardo, "WHO'S HOLIDAY!" reconnects us with the infamous Cindy Lou Who, now middle-aged and bitter by the reality of adulthood, living in her shoddy trailer home on Mount Crumpit, former hideout of the infamous Grinch. While she awaits her Christmas party guests, she regales listeners with the bizarre journey her life has taken since that fateful night in Whoville when a certain Grinch tried to steal Christmas. This hysterical and wild parody is a must-see for mischievous ADULT theatre-goers this holiday season!

Connecticut stage veteran Kelly Boucher returns to the role of Cindy Lou Who.

"Matthew Lombardo's concept for "WHO'S HOLIDAY!" is so very creative," Boucher said. "Cindy Lou is irreverent, tough, damaged, clever, and wickedly funny!"

No stranger to one-person shows, Boucher has been seen in "The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe" by Lily Tomlin, and "Shirley Valentine" by Willy Russell, as well as portraying Katharine Hepburn in "Tea At Five" and Tallulah Bankhead in "Looped", both also penned by Lombardo.

Once again, the show is directed CCP resident directors Ian Galligan & Oliver Kochol.

"This show remains one that our audiences keep talking about, so when the idea was posed to bring it back, it was a no-brainer," said Galligan. "It's a tour-de-force for an actress like Kelly. She brilliantly takes on the role of both a beloved childhood icon and a woman who has had more than her fair share of pain - along with a dozen other characters along the way - all while speaking entirely in Seuss-ian rhyming couplets!"

"WHO'S HOLIDAY!" arrives in Meriden not without controversy. In 2017, Lombardo was locked in a legal battle with Dr. Seuss Enterprises over accusations of copyright infringement, delaying the play's New York premiere for nearly a year. Ultimately, a U.S. District Court ruled in Lombardo's favor, citing his depiction of an adult Cindy Lou Who living in a beat-up trailer in the snowy hills of Mount Crumpit as "fair use."

"WHO'S HOLIDAY!" runs for two weeks only - December 7-17 - at the Almira F. Stephan Memorial Playhouse, 59 West Main Street, Meriden. Presented Cabaret Style with table seating, patrons are invited to bring their own dinner, drinks and snacks to enjoy!

All seats are $25 ($20 for Seniors ages 65+). Seating is extremely limited - so patrons are encouraged to buy in advance! Tickets are sold exclusively online at Click Here.

IMPORTANT: "WHO'S HOLIDAY" contains adult language and themes, and is suggested for ages 16 and over.

Support for WHO'S HOLIDAY! is made possible by season sponsor Pascarella Accounting Group, LLC, with additional funding from The CT Department of Economic Development/Office of the Arts and CT Humanities.




