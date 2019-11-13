Casting Has Been Announced for MERRILEE MANNERLY â€“ A MAGNIFICENT NEW MUSICAL at Playhouse on Park

MERRILEE MANNERLY - A MAGNIFICENT NEW MUSICAL will run at Playhouse on Park from December 6-15. Sensory Friendly Performances will be on Friday, December 6 at 9:30am and Saturday, December 7 at 10:00am. Following the Playhouse on Park production, MERRILEE MANNERLY - A MAGNIFICENT NEW MUSICAL will play an open-ended run in New York City, opening in the spring of 2020.

MERRILEE MANNERLY - A MAGNIFICENT NEW MUSICAL is a fun and energetic new musical based on the Mom's Choice Award-Winning book by Connecticut authors Mary Cashman and Cynthia Whipple. With lively music, dancing and lots of laughs, Merrilee Mannerly reminds us all that "Good Manners are Always in Fashion." Ryan Ratelle will direct and Enrique Brown will choreograph. Book by William Squier, Mary Cashman & Cynthia Whipple; lyrics by William Squier; and music by Jeffrey Lodin. MERRILEE MANNERLY features scenic design by Ryan Ratelle and Magge Gagliardi, costume design by Charlie Barnett, lighting design by Johann Fitzpatrick, and sound design by Jeffrey Salerno. The Miracle League of Connecticut is the producing partner of MERRILEE MANNERLY.

Merrilee Mannerly loves good manners - in fact, she's practically an expert. Imagine Merrilee's surprise when a princess from a land of no manners moves in next door and invites her to a birthday party. With her grandmother's magnificent Manifesto of Manners in hand, Merrilee Mannerly is ready to help her new friend, Princess Posy, host the best party ever! Along the way, silliness ensues, friendships are formed, and the two girls discover the real secret behind good manners.

Liz Martelli (Merrilee Mannerly): TheaterWorks USA: Doorman and others CURIOUS GEORGE; 54 Below: Soloist *CARDED CABARET; Nebraska Wesleyan University: Cinderella INTO THE WOODS

Emily Johnson (Princess Posy): Disney Cruise Line: MICKEY'S PIRATES IN THE CARIBBEAN, SEA YA REAL SOON; Ward Melville Heritage Organization: Dixie Carlisle THE DIXIE CARLISLE HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR;



David Groccia (Nigel/Grandma): Theatre by the Sea: Hieronymous and others LOVE AND OTHER FABLES; Arizona Broadway Theatre: John Thayer TITANIC; Jean's Playhouse: Horton SEUSSICAL;



Angel Harrison (Molly): MacHadyn Theatre: Crystal LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, Sarah u/s RAGTIME, Ado Annie u/s OKLAHOMA; The Argyle Theatre: Thea SPRING AWAKENING



Sarah Sun Park (Lulu): Contemporary American Theater Festival: Zazu A WELCOME GUEST; North Carolina Theatre: Lisa MAMMA MIA!; Two River Theater: Liv Estep AMERICA.



Caroline Coffey (Duchess Daisy): LyricTheatre of Oklahoma: MAMMA MIA!, SINGIN' IN THE RAIN; Oklahoma City Philharmonic: THE CHRISTMAS SHOW

Tickets for performances December 6 - 15 are now on sale for $18/$20; $18 Children and $20 Adult (students, seniors, and Let's Go Arts members save $2). Daytime performances for school groups are available through our Literature Alive Field Trip Program between December 3 - December 20; contact Elizabeth Simmons, Director of Education for more info at 860-523-5900 x16 or ESimmons@PlayhouseTheatreGroup.org.

For more information or tickets, call the box office at 860-523-5900 x10 or visit www.playhouseonpark.org. Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT 06119.





