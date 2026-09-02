Cast Set For MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM at Yale Rep

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Yale Repertory Theatre will present August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, directed by Timothy Douglas, October 2-24 at the University Theatre (222 York Street, New Haven). Wilson's 1984 masterpiece takes audiences into a recording studio in 1927 Chicago, where temperatures rise over the course of a blistering session. As the legendary “Mother of the Blues,” Ma Rainey, a group of three veteran musicians, and an ambitious young trumpeter attempt to immortalize their music via recording, tensions over control of her music expose the emotional and economic exploitation faced by Black artists in America. The electrifying play is an exploration of dreams deferred, cultural identity, and the power of the blues, now with a striking vision from one of the great interpreters of Wilson's work.

This new production of Wilson's play—so knottily engaged with the idea of legacy in its portrait of a real-life musical legend and her fictionalized band—is itself a multilayered revisitation of a monumental legacy fostered at Yale Rep. August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom first raised the roof of the American theater in its 1984 world premiere production, staged by Lloyd Richards at Yale Rep. Frank Rich in The New York Times raved: “Within this footnote to cultural history, Mr. Wilson has lighted a dramatic fuse that snakes and hisses through several anguished eras of American life. When the fuse reaches its explosive final destination, the audience is impaled by the impact.”

One person who was present for that momentous production: Timothy Douglas, then a first-year acting student at Yale School of Drama (now the David Geffen School of Drama at Yale), and an understudy for the part of Sylvester. Douglas has, across his own illustrious career, been in constant engagement with Wilson's work. He also understudied in two other pivotal Wilson world premieres at Yale Rep: Fences in 1985 and Joe Turner's Come and Gone in 1986. Nearly 20 years later, Douglas directed the world premiere of Radio Golf, the final play in Wilson's cycle, at Yale Rep. Now, in a full-circle moment, he returns to Yale to complete a chapter in his accomplished career: Ma Rainey's Black Bottom is the last of Wilson's plays he has yet to stage.

Douglas recalls the impact of first encountering August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom: “I'm grateful that I didn't fully grasp the brilliance and coming legacy of August Wilson because I wouldn't have been able to handle it and absorb what I was able to absorb sitting in those rehearsals. But as a Black actor-in-training, it was this promise that there would be authentic Black characters to play, authentic Black words to speak, the likes of which, with the exception of A Raisin in the Sun, I had not witnessed before. Coming back to Yale to work on Ma Rainey's Black Bottom is a testament and a tribute to many things, including starting to understand how important it is for my journey to have had the great blessing to midwife the final play in the Cycle, Radio Golf, at Yale.”

While Douglas agrees with how Wilson would come to be frequently compared to Shakespeare “in terms of the heft and rigor of his language use and rhythms, while honoring this very specific Black rhythm of speaking that August captures,” the director here finds himself interested in the Chekhovian nature of Wilson's work. A key focus for him in Ma Rainey is on “the fineness and nooks and crannies of the individual characters” and the intricacies of their interactions, their fortitude, and their struggles.

August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom opens Yale Rep's 2026-27 season, the first to be overseen by Artistic Director Evan Yionoulis who assumed that role, as well as Elizabeth Parker Ware Dean of David Geffen School of Drama, on July 1. She says, “I'm thrilled to bring back to Yale Rep Wilson's momentous and affecting play and to introduce it to a new generation of audiences.”

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