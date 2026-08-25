Brief Cameo Productions To Host Third Annual Fundraiser

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Brief Cameo Productions has announced its third annual fundraiser event: Brief Cameo's Octoberfest, to take place Tuesday, October 6, 2026, returning once again to the Centerbrook Meeting House (51 Main Street, Centerbrook, CT) from 6:30-9:30pm.

Tickets are $30 and can be purchased via the company's website - www.briefcameoproductions.com. Patrons can also find information about donating to the company or sponsoring upcoming productions via the website.

Attendees will experience a reception with light refreshments, wine and beer, a silent auction, 50/50 raffle, and a cabaret performance featuring past Brief Cameo performers. The evening will culminate in ticket holders being the first to receive the announcement of the company's January 2027 concert production.

'I'm beyond humbled that Brief Cameo Productions will be celebrating our 7th anniversary in January,' says Jim Clark, BCP's founder and lead Producer. 'Our Octoberfest fundraiser has become an annual way of celebrating the many talented people who work with us, both onstage and behind the scenes, and a fun way of giving our audience a sneak peek at our yearly concert production.'

The cabaret portion of the evening will be themed around shows that audiences and performers have asked the company to do, but for many reasons, probably aren't in the cards. 'Every year at our cast party, performers throw out suggestions for future projects. And sometimes, those shows are just too large, or don't lend themselves to our concert format. Which is a bummer, because I'd love to see these actors and singers in these roles!' said Clark. 'This year's cabaret theme allows these talented folks the chance to showcase some of their dream roles, and we're thrilled to give them that opportunity.' Galen Donovan (BCP's The Drowsy Chaperone, Side Show, and The Lisbon Traviata) will serve as Master of Ceremonies for the evening, with Brief Cameo favorites Amy Buckley (Ragtime, Sunday in the Park with George, Master Class), Sarah Kronenberg (Ragtime, Sunday in the Park), Johanna Regan Milani (The Drowsy Chaperone, Side Show), Tullio Milani (Side Show), Nicole Rigo (Sunday in the Park), Nathan Szymanski (Ragtime, Side Show, The Lisbon Traviata), Sydney Yargeau (Side Show, The Lisbon Traviata), and producer Jim Clark stepping out from behind the scenes to perform a number. Joshua Steele Kelly will cap the evening with a special preview of BCP's January 2027 production. Rebecca Degnan will accompany the evening on piano. Additional talent will be announced soon.

During the event, attendees will be able to bid on auction items donated by The Ivoryton Playhouse, Milani's Italian Bakery and Café, Centerbook Pizza, Pizza Pub, Amy Buckley Vocal Studio, and more. Additional silent auction items to be announced soon.

About Brief Cameo Productions

Founded in 2019, Brief Cameo Productions produces high-quality concert stagings of classic and under-represented works of Musical Theater, showcases superior local and regional talent, and offers artistic and cultural enrichment through live performance. Brief Cameo Productions, Inc. is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. For more information visit: https://www.briefcameoproductions.com/. Facebook: @briefcameoproductions | Instagram: @briefcameoproductions

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