Cast Announced For Paula Vogel's INDECENT at Playhouse on Park

- INDECENT by Paula Vogel will run at Playhouse on Park January 25 - February 26, 2023. This production will be directed by Kelly O'Donnell, with music direction by Alexander Sovronsky and choreography by Katie Stevinson-Nollet. INDECENT is a part of Playhouse on Park's 14th Main Stage Season, the theme of which is Perseverance. This season highlights stories of fighters and survivors, to coincide with the Playhouse's journey of persevering through the pandemic. The Presenting Sponsor of Playhouse on Park's 2022-23 Season is The Richard P. Garmany Fund at the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving.

Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Paula Vogel tells the explosive and deeply moving story of the controversial 1923 Broadway debut of Jewish playwright Sholem Asch's God of Vengeance-a play about a forbidden lesbian romance that enchanted and outraged audiences. We follow the path of the artists who risked their careers in order to perform it. It actively pays tribute to the Yiddish, immigrant families, Jews, theater makers, and the women, specifically the queer women, who are erased from historical narratives. Indecent is a riveting backstage drama filled with music, movement, groundbreaking theatre, and stage magic.

About the Director: Kelly O'Donnell is a theatre and film director based in New York City who believes that theatre can be a powerful tool for fostering peace. Kelly is returning to Playhouse on Park, after having recently directed THE AGITATORS by Mat Smart during Playhouse on Park's 13th Main Stage season. She is an active participant in the collaborative process and a facilitator of genre-busting theatrical forms. She's passionate about women's stories, re-imagined classics, mischievous satires, and stories that examine the nuances of gender dynamics and class struggles. A co-founder of the critically acclaimed and nationally recognized Flux Theatre Ensemble, she has directed throughout New York City in downtown venues such as The New Ohio, The Sheen Center, The 4th Street Theatre, ART NY Gural, The Dramatist Guild, The Clemente, Judson Memorial Church, The Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute, The Tank, The Flea, Access Theatre, The Secret Theatre, LaGuardia College, and Columbia University. She has assisted Tina Landau, Anne Bogart, and John Rando. She received her MFA in Directing from Columbia University.

The Ensemble includes: Bart Shatto Broadway: WAR PAINT, Valjean LES MISERABLES, THE CIVIL WAR, HANDS ON A HARDBODY, DRACULA: THE MUSICAL; National Tours: LES MISERABLES, THE CIVIL WAR, CAT;. Vocalist for symphonic rock band Trans-Siberian Orchestra (since 2002), Noa Graham The Tank in NYC THICK BLOOD THICK WATER; Argyros Theater in Ketchum, Idaho: TEA AT FIVE; Troy Foundry Theatre 100 YEARS; and Bridge Street Theatre: CASSE NOISETTE, Helen Laser Powerhouse Theater: Betsy ANNA; Anne Frank Center of NYC: Anne Frank LETTERS FROM ANNE AND MARTIN; Sharon Playhouse: Ethel THE MUSIC MAN; NJ Repertory Theater: Kaitlyn MRS. KELLER HAS NO SECOND BOOK, Kirsten Peacock Cape Rep Theatre: Hallet FROM THE HEART OF THE WRECK, Brooke NOISES OFF; Shakespeare & Company: Kate TAMING OF THE SHREW, Lady Macbeth MACBETH, Desdemona OTHELLO, Ophelia HAMLET, Titania/Hippolyta/Snout A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM, Dan Krackhardt Mason Street Warehouse: Man 3 in GENTLEMEN'S GUIDE...; Cidermill Playhouse: Officer Barrel in URINETOWN. Second City Chicago: Performer/Writer in UPTEMPO, Noa Graham The Tank in NYC THICK BLOOD THICK WATER; Argyros Theater in Ketchum, Idaho: TEA AT FIVE; Troy Foundry Theatre 100 YEARS; and Bridge Street Theatre: CASSE NOISETTE, Jeff Raab Elm Shakespeare: Trinculo THE TEMPEST, Witch/Horatio TASTE OF FEAR; Resident Theatre Company: Baker INTO THE WOODS; Palm Beach Dramaworks: First Young Man WOODY GUTHRIE'S AMERICAN SONG, and Dan Zimberg (Lemml) TheaterWorksUSA: PETE THE CAT; Axelrod Arts Center: Eddie Mush A BRONX TALE; Seven Angels Theater: Sam Butera THE WILDEST.

The Ensemble also includes musicians being led by Alexander Sovronsky, an award-winning Music Director, Composer, and Actor/Musician, Broadway: CYRANO DE BERGERAC The Public: Writing and performing/recording the original music for the NY Premiere of Jane Anderson's MOTHER OF THE MAID and creating a new score for Paula Vogel's INDECENT at Arena Stage, KC Rep, and Baltimore Center Stage, Michelle Lemon Sharon Playhouse: Mimi GUYS & DOLLS, Mrs. Potiphar JOSEPH...DREAMCOAT, Margie CRAZY FOR YOU, Charity ANYTHING GOES, and Jack Theiling Repertory Theatre of St. Louis: Ensemble OSLO; Virgin Voyages/PigPen Theatre Co: Logan PHANTOM FOLKTALES; Max & Louie Productions: Meyer Balsam INDECENT.