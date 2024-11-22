Cast Announced For North East Premiere Of THE UGLY XMAS SWEATER MUSICAL At Playhouse Theatre Group

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc. is producing the North East Premiere of THE UGLY XMAS SWEATER MUSICAL By Dan Knechtges and Megan Larche Dominick, directed by Kevin Cronin; Music Direction by Miles Messier & Robert James Tomasulo at Playhouse on Park.

The Ugly Xmas Sweater Musical blends the comedy style of The Office with the competitive spirit of Project Runway, THE UGLY XMAS SWEATER MUSICAL is a brand-new laugh-out-loud, interactive musical. In this not-so-everyday story, a group of employees must take desperate measures when they learn that their company is being bought out by an international conglomerate. In order to save their jobs, they have to come up with the best Ugly Christmas Sweater ever made. Wear your favorite ugly festive sweater, sing along if you wish, and celebrate the holidays with friends, coworkers, and family!

The cast includes: Jef Canter* (Charlie) Previously played Actor 1 (21 different roles) in AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS at Playhouse on Park! National and International Tours: HENRY BOX BROWN ,Bristol Riverside Theater: Tito/Beppo A COMEDY OF TENORS, SART: Oscar Madison THE ODD COUPLE. TV & Film: BULL (CBS). Laura Yen Solito* (Olga): NY City Center Encores: Ensemble KISMET; Theater By The Sea: Fairy Godmother CINDERELLA; Arrow Rock Lyceum: Lady Thiang KING AND I, Allenberry Playhouse: Bloody Mary SOUTH PACIFIC, Pittsburgh Public Theater: Antonia MAN OF LA MANCHA. MICHELLE JENNINGS (Cheryl) Media Theatre: Dee Dee THE PROM; Fireside Theatre: Ariel GRUMPYOLD MEN; Milwaukee Rep: Ida TITANIC; Black Rock Theatre: Mother Abbess THE SOUND OF MUSIC; White Plains Theatre: Jeanie BEAUTIFUL, THE Carole King MUSICAL. CHERON WHITTLEY (Kelli/Misty) Paul Bunyan Playhouse: Sylvia ALL SHOOK UP; Lakeshore Players Theatre: Allana/ Sebastian u/s THE LITTLE MERMAID; Illinois Wesleyan University: Harriet A SINGLE GIRL'S GUIDE, Svetlana CHESS. MARCEL WERDER (Niles/Doug) Milwaukee Rep: PRELUDE TO A KISS, A MUSICAL (world premiere); Florida Studio Theatre: THE FLIP SIDE. Film/TV: PROM DATES (Hulu), GOSSIP GIRL (HBO Max). *Courtesy of Actors Equity Association.

Half price preview performances are scheduled Wednesday, December 4th at 7:30pm and Thursday, December 5th at 2pm & 7:30pm. The Ugly Xmas Sweater Musical opens Friday, December 6th with a pre-show wine and cheese followed by the 8pm performance. Performances run through December 22nd with performances scheduled Tuesday at 2pm, Wednesdays & Thursdays at 7:30pm, Fridays at 8pm, Saturdays at 2pm & 8pm and Sundays at 2pm. All Sunday performances include a talk back with the cast immediately the performance. Tickets range from $45 - $55 plus a $2.50 service charge per ticket. Discounts are offered for seniors, students & military. THE UGLY XMAS SWEATER MUSICAL is included in the Main Stage Series and subscriptions are still available for purchase at a 20% discount over individual tickets along with other perks. Group discounts are also available.

Visit www.PlayhouseOnPark.org to learn more about additional discounts including: student rush, lunch time special, and a Young Professionals night scheduled for December 12th. There is a free Holiday Hootenanny (open mic / sing along) immediately follow the Thursday, December 12th performance. All performances are BYOB (21 & over only). River Bend Bookshop will be will host a pop up book store in the lobby with 20% of all sales being donated back to Playhouse on Park.

About Playhouse on Park:

Managed under the direction of Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc., Playhouse on Park is Greater Hartford's award-winning destination for the performing arts. Playhouse on Park offers a wide range of thought-provoking, inspiring and thoroughly enjoyable professional theatre productions that leave audiences often smiling, sometimes crying, and always talking about what they have just experienced. For more information or tickets, call the Box Office at 860-523-5900 x10 or visit www.playhouseonpark.org. Playhouse on Park offers discounts for group sales; inquire today! Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT 06119.

Comments