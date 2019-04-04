Cast Announced For MY NAME IS ASHER LEV At Playhouse On Park

Playhouse on Park has announced the cast for its next Main Stage Series production, My Name is Asher Lev.

Starring in this production are: Jordan Sobel (Recent credits include: Penguin Rep: CLEVER LITTLE LIES; Asolo Rep: DISGRACED; A.R.T.: THE DONKEY SHOW;Television: THE VILLAGE [NBC]) as Asher Lev, Stefanie Londino (Off-Broadway: HERE Arts Center: Sybil WHISKEYPANTS; Actors Temple Theatre: FLAK HOUSE; The York Theatre: Madeline WHAT DO CRITICS KNOW?; Cortland Repertory Theatre: Jo WOMEN IN JEOPARDY) as Woman, and Dan Shor (Playhouse on Park: THE CHOSEN, Pittsburgh Public, Guthrie, Mabou Mines, Old Globe Theaters among others. TV: JESSICA JONES, BULL, BLUE BLOODS, series regular: Film: CROWN HEIGHTS, TRON, BILL AND TEDS EXCELLENT ADVENTURE) as The Men.

This award-winning play by Aaron Posner, based on the best-selling novel by Chaim Potok (the same writers of Playhouse on Park's sold-out hit, THE CHOSEN) tells the story of Asher Lev, a young Jewish painter torn between his Hassidic upbringing and his desperate need to fulfill his artistic promise. When his artistic genius threatens to destroy his relationship with his parents and community, young Asher realizes he must make a difficult choice between art and faith. This stirring adaptation of a modern classic presents a heartbreaking and triumphant vision of what it means to be an artist.

Joseph Discher (Playhouse on Park: A MOON FOR THE MISBEGOTTEN. Off-Broadway: VILNA, THE VIOLIN,Ben Butler. At Shakespeare Theatre of NJ: THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK, TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD, Florida Studio Theatre: ONE MAN TWO GUVNORS. Theatreworks: THE WEIR, RED, and AS YOU LIKE IT) returns to direct My Name is Asher Lev. A specially priced Tuesday matinee is also scheduled for this show on April 30 at 2pm, with all tickets priced at $22.50, all seats reserved.

Tickets are now on sale, and range from $30-$40. Student, Senior and Let's Go Arts discounts are available. Previews are on April 24 and 25, with all tickets at $17.50. Opening night, including a complimentary pre-show wine and cheese reception, is on Friday, April 26. For more information or tickets call the box office at 860-523-5900 x10 or visit www.playhouseonpark.org. Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT 06119.





