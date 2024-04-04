Cast Announced For ALEXANDER AND THE TERRIBLE, HORRIBLE, NO GOOD, VERY BAD DAY At Playhouse On Park

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Playhouse on Park's next Theatre for Young Audiences production is Judith Viorst's ALEXANDER AND THE TERRIBLE, HORRIBLE, NO GOOD, VERY BAD DAY, running April 20th through May 5th, every Saturday and Sunday at 1pm & 4pm. Book and Lyrics by Judith Viorst. Music by Shelly Markham. Produced by special arrangement with DRAMATIC PUBLISHING, Woodstock, Illinois.

Alexander is having a bad day. A terrible day. A horrible day. To be quite honest, it's a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day. Not only does he wake up with gum in his hair, but his mother forgets to pack him dessert, and his best friend decides he's not his best friend anymore. It is enough to make anyone want to go to Australia. But then, everybody has bad days, sometimes. In this delightful adaptation of her popular book, Judith Viorst sets Alexander's rather trying life to music and brings to the stage one of America's feistiest characters. Alexander's struggles with life's daily dramas will not only entertain but educate young audiences as they identify with Alexander and the obstacles he encounters.

The cast includes Christopher Bailey (Alexander) TV/Film: NO HARD FEELINGS, Wolfbane Productions: Puck MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM, Young Scrooge A CHRISTMAS CAROL; Theatre Row: Ram REWIND: AN 80s MUSICAL, Ryan Koch (Father & Others): National Tour: Swing/Julien u/s (performed) MADAGASCAR THE MUSICAL, Mr. Pinkerton PINKALICIOUS; Theatre By The Sea: Bob Crewe JERSEY BOYS!, Annika Rudolph (Ensemble #4) National Tour: Alison/Dr. Wink PINKALICIOUS; Timber Lake Playhouse: Lucy BRIGHT STAR; Bated Breath Theatre Company: Jess CHASING Andy Warhol, Young Adele VOYEUR, Amber Emerson (Ensemble #3) Playhouse on Park: Muse A Charles Dickens CHRISTMAS; Milton Theatre: Maria THE SOUND OF MUSIC; Totem Pole Playhouse: Liesl THE SOUND OF MUSIC and Philia A FUNNY THING…FORUM, Autumn Eliza Sheffy (Mother/Mrs. Dickens): Seven Angels Theatre: Jovie ELF THE MUSICAL, Patrice 13: THE MUSICAL; Aida Cruise Lines: Lead Singer; Wohlfahrt Haus Dinner Theatre: Betty Jean THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES, Columbia THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW, Ainsley Hylton (Ensemble #1): Regional Theatre: Grover THE LIGHTNING THIEF, Tunny AMERICAN IDIOT, Man #2 SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD, and TJ Berry (Ensemble #2) Seacoast Repertory Theatre: PASSING STRANGE; Asase Yaa Cultural Arts: HIPHOP KINGDOM, National Tour: MAGIC TREEHOUSE: SHOWTIME WITH SHAKESPEARE.

Playhouse on Park will offer a Sensory-Friendly performance on Sunday, May 5th at 10am. Sponsored by the Miracle League of CT. Sensory-friendly performances are designed to accommodate those with sensory dysfunction or sensory processing disorder including those on the autism spectrum, suffering from ptsd, and more. At a sensory-friendly performance, house lights are kept partially on; volume is turned down; sound and lighting elements that may be jarring are eliminated; electronic devices such as iPads are allowed; audiences members can come and go if needed; a safe space is created in the lobby for those who do have to exit the theatre; fight toys are welcomed; a show guide is provided to prepare audience members for their visit.

Tickets

There is limited availability to book ALEXANDER AND THE TERRIBLE, HORRIBLE, NO GOOD, VERY BAD DAY at your school through the Playhouse's Literature Alive Field Trip Program. For more information, email education@playhousetheatregroup.org or call 860-523-5900 x16. To learn more about Playhouse Theatre Academy's offerings, visit www.PlayhouseTheatreAcademy.org

For more information or tickets to the public performances of ALEXANDER AND THE TERRIBLE, HORRIBLE, NO GOOD, VERY BAD DAY, call the Playhouse on Park Box Office at 860-523-5900 x10 or visit www.playhouseonpark.org.