Cameron Burrill Wins The Role Of Conrad Birdie With New Paradigm Theatre

New Paradigm Theatre (NPT) announces that Cameron Burrill has won the role of "Conrad Birdie" out of 150 applicants and seven finalists. At NPT's May Gala audience members were treated to the live callbacks of seven men vying for the role and their votes, American Idol- style. Finalists commuted from all over Connecticut as well as New York and Boston to compete for the title role in Bye Bye Birdie, being produced by NPT Aug 16th and 17th at Black Rock Church in Fairfield CT.

"I still cannot believe that I was chosen to play Conrad! After one of the most fun and unique audition days, it was a joy to hear my name out of the silver envelope at the end of the day! Thank you to the six other finalists whom I got to know over the course of the day, thank you to the audience for voting for me, and thank you to the New Paradigm Theatre for putting on such a wonderful event!" says Burrill. Originally from San Fransico, Cameron is now is pursuing a BFA in Musical Theatre at the Hartt School at the University of Hartford. Some of his favorites roles include Matt in the Fantastiks and Pippin in Pippin. Before this production starts Cameron will be in California as a part of Broadway By the Bay's production of Grease.

NPT is an edgy non profit theatre that works with Broadway, film and TV pros onstage and off to promote their mission of creating young leaders, global thinkers and problem solvers through arts education and productions. There are always a mixture of professional and local adult performers as well as inner city youth and Fairfield youth in the productions. This production will be helmed by New York director, Courtney Lane Self, and musical director, Chris Coogan.

"This was one of our our ways of being topical and relevant with this show, which is set in the 1950's, by choosing a "rockstar" character in a very modern way" says Kristin Huffman the company's Artistic Director and Broadway veteran. "We are excited to announce our entire cast soon and can't wait to see what Cameron will do with this role!".

Tickets are on sale at www.nptheatre.org.





