Cacophony Daniels Brings UNDER THE C to Sharon Playhouse

On October 1, Cacophony Daniels (2017 Bistro and Fruitie Award winner Courter Simmons) splashes onto the Sharon Playhouse stage in UNDER THE 'C', a fun and inspirational cabaret tribute to Grammy- and Oscar-winning playwright and lyricist Howard Ashman that celebrates the lovable misfit in us all.

Directed by Jonathan Hadley, with music direction and arrangements by Kyle Branzel, UNDER THE 'C' honors the recent 30th anniversary of Howard Ashman's death due to AIDS-related complications, and is presented as The Playhouse's Spotlight Gala. Performed only as a drag diva like Cacophony can, featured songs include some of Ashman's award-winning standards from Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, and Little Shop of Horrors, as well as lesser-known gems from Smile, Babe, and Diamonds. UNDER THE 'C' debuted in 2016 at The Duplex, for which Cacophony received a 2017 Bistro Award.

Always the loudest girl in the room, singer, actress, over-the-top drag diva, and nightlife personality Cacophony Daniels has been featured on NBC's The Mysteries of Laura and tours around the world with her cabarets and live singing drag shows. A frequent entertainer on Atlantis Cruises, Cacophony has also performed in Provincetown, Puerto Vallarta, and Fire Island.

Sharon Playhouse is a regional, non-profit theater producing high-quality performances with Broadway-caliber actors as well as talented local community members. Its mission is to entertain the community of Northwest Connecticut and beyond, while also serving as a teaching theater to encourage aspiring actors and other theatre artists of all ages to develop their craft.

You may have seen Courter as Frankie Valli in the Off-Broadway company of Jersey Boys. He's also appeared in: Broadway: Jersey Boys (Bob Crewe, Frankie Valli standby); National Tours: Jersey Boys (Joey, Frankie Valli u/s), Beauty and the Beast (LeFou), High School Musical; Off-Broadway: If You Give a Mouse a Cookie, The Kid Who Would Be Pope (Ars Nova), Babes in Arms (Musicals Tonight); Favorite Regional: Jersey Boys at Arrow Rock Lyceum, Chicago (Mary Sunshine), Singin' in the Rain (Cosmo), A Chorus Line (Mike) Violet (Billy Dean/Virgil), Barnum (Tom Thumb), and the upcoming production of The Legend of Georgia McBride at Arizona Theatre Company; Television: The Mysteries of Laura, 2009 TONY Awards ("National Tour Frankie Valli"); Film: The Producers.