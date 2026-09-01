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COME TOGETHER: THE PLAYHOUSE SINGS THE BEATLES to Play Westport Country Playhouse This Month

Drew Wutke, who previously music directed the Playhouse's pop tribute concerts, created and produces the show.

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COME TOGETHER: THE PLAYHOUSE SINGS THE BEATLES to Play Westport Country Playhouse This Month

Westport Country Playhouse will present Come Together – The Playhouse Sings The Beatles on Thursday, September 10 at 7 p.m.

The concert will celebrate the music of The Beatles with a lineup of vocalists and special guest performers backed by a live band. Performers will be announced at a later date. The evening will feature selections spanning the band's catalog, including “I Want to Hold Your Hand,” “Help!,” “Hey Jude,” “Something” and “Let It Be.”

Creative Team

Drew Wutke is creator, producer and music director of the event. A multi-disciplinary artist, Wutke has music directed and performed on piano on Broadway, Off-Broadway, regionally and on tour, collaborating with Tony, Emmy and Grammy Award winners.

At Westport Country Playhouse, Wutke previously served as music director for Cruel Summer: The Playhouse Playlist, From Broadway to Hollywood, A Night for Swifties and Me, Myself & Barbra.

Performance Information

Come Together – The Playhouse Sings The Beatles will be presented Thursday, September 10 at 7 p.m. at Westport Country Playhouse.

For additional information, visit Westport Country Playhouse.

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