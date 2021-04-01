CHRISTIANE NOLL: COMING ALIVE AGAIN to be Streamed by TheaterWorks Hartford and Goodspeed Musicals

Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

TheaterWorks Hartford in partnership with Goodspeed Musicals announced today that Christiane Noll: COMING ALIVE AGAIN will stream on demand May 9 through 30, 2021. Directed by Rob Ruggiero with Music Direction by William Waldrop, tickets will be available at twhartford.org.

Fourteen months of quarantine, a Broadway shut down, a roller coaster of good news and bad news, but Tony-nominee Christiane Noll is optimistic. With a little caution and a lot of hope, she's ventured out of her home to share an intimate cabaret. A thoughtful, moving and funny (virtual) concert experience exploring themes of motherhood and complex women, through the lens of a Broadway artist navigating a crazy Covid-paralyzed world.

TheaterWorks Producing Artistic Director Rob Ruggiero said "TheaterWorks audiences fell in love with Christiane when she starred in Next to Normal on our stage. I've wanted to bring her back ever since and I can't think of a more appropriate time than now when we all need to take a deep breath filled with hope. Christiane has a singular talent and with her as our guide, this musical journey will be touching, funny and life- affirming."

Goodspeed audiences will also remember Christiane performing in Mack & Mabel (2004) at The Goodspeed and The Baker's Wife (2002) and Lizzie Borden (2001) at The Terris Theatre.

Goodspeed Musicals Artistic Director Donna Lynn Hilton said "Goodspeed has a long and successful history working with Rob Ruggiero and he and I have long dreamed of our two theatres partnering on a project. We hope that Coming Alive Again is only the beginning of many fruitful collaborations."

Also, on stage with Christiane, audiences will be treated to the awesome talents of William Waldrop on Piano and Conducting, Celeste Cumming on Cello, Billy Bivona on Guitar and French Horn and Jonathan Barber on Drums.

This virtual concert includes a heartwarming collection of beloved songs from Follies, The Bridges of Madison County, Company, Fun Home, Grey Gardens, Hello, Dolly!, Dear Evan Hansen, Jagged Little Pill, Ragtime, Next to Normal, Wicked, Anyone Can Whistle and Sunday in the Park with George.

COMING ALIVE AGAIN, the next installment in TWH's Living Room Series and Goodspeed On Demand will stream May 9 through 30, 2021.

Tickets, priced at $25 can be purchased online at twhartford.org or by calling 860.527.7838

COMING ALIVE AGAIN was filmed live to stream on stage at TWH and Goodspeed Musicals.

This is a benefit concert to support music events and musicals at TWH and Goodspeed Musicals.