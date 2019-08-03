Broadway Veteran, Jamie Karen, leads the cast of New Paradigm Theatre's production of Bye Bye Birdie.

Jamie Karen (Broadway: Man of La Mancha and the First National tours of Jersey Boys as Mary Delgado, and Spamalot) gets to play her dream role as she leads the cast of Bye Bye Birdie in the role of "Rosie" for New Paradigm Theatre August 16th and 17th in Fairfield CT. New Paradigm Theatre is a company well-known for its inventive and edgy productions that are presented with multi-cultural, multi-generational and multi-gendered casting, and this iconic show is no exception.

"I am thrilled to have the opportunity to do this dream role of mine...and I'm even more thrilled because I have a director, Courtney Laine Self, with an innovative vision for addressing the problematic social issues of the late fifties and early sixties that pervade the script. Together, Courtney and I have dissected the material to find the parts that simply don't hold up today, and we've been able to make it truthful and relevant to our moment in time, while still preserving the original dialogue and setting. This way I have the opportunity to present "Rosie" with conviction and integrity while still maintaining the beauty and artistry of the original piece."

NPT, a 501c3 non profit organization, is committed to a "collective impact" production, bridging the gap between the arts and the local community by choosing a local non-profit that echoes the theme of the show: The American Legion/Veterans of Norwalk were the perfect fit reflecting the idea that rock star, "Conrad Birdie", is being drafted.

Artistic Director and Broadway veteran, Kristin Huffman, says, "New Paradigm is a theatre with a social conscience. We produce and co-produce events and shows that not only entertain with Broadway pros, but that also connect directly to our community. NPT is know for producing shows which always include Broadway pros, local adult and youth actors as well as a team of professional directors and designers.

Keeping the "strong woman" theme going, New Paradigm Theatre Company has also put an emphasis on highlighting the strengths and talents of the women both on and off stage. With a driven female-dominated production team using their strengths to tell a powerful story, the women behind Bye Bye Birdie include: Director: Courtney Self, leading lady: Jamie Karen, Lighting Designer: Elizabeth Stewart, Stage manager: Peggy Samuels, Assistant Stage Manger: Sarah Hopper and Costume Designer: Elizabeth Saylor. This powerful group of women is leading the way to an exciting show!

Three shows only Aug 16 7pm and Aug 17th 2pm and 7pm at Black Rock Church

3685 Black Rock Turnpike, Fairfield, CT 06825.

Tickets: http://www.nptheatre.org/nptevents/bbbtickets/

