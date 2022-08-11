Broadway Scenic Designer Alexander Woodward To Helm UConn Design/Tech Program

Scenic Designer Alexander Woodward will begin a new role at the University of Connecticut as the Area Head for Design and Technical Theatre in the Department of Dramatic Arts which is led by newly arrived Megan Rivas who joined the program at the beginning of last year. Also joining the faculty in Design and Technical Theatre this coming term is newly appointed costume design professor Sarita Fellows who is currently co-design the clothes for the upcoming production of Death of A Salesman on Broadway.

Professor Woodward shared "It is an incredible honor to accept this role of stewardship for this program. To date I have had the great fortune of learning from some inspirational designers such as, Ming, Riccardo Hernández, Wendall Harrington, and so many more, all of whom have instilled the importance of an excellent academic system for our industry. I am overjoyed to have Sarita joining us this fall, and I look forward to the opportunity to help support the success of many future generations of theatre artists here at UConn!"

For more information visit: https://drama.uconn.edu/faculty-staff/