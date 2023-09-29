Broadway Bound Theatre Festival to Return in 2024

Broadway Bound Theatre Festival, the only festival where playwrights take center stage, will be back and better than ever next summer, with a beautiful new theatre space thanks to an exciting new partnership with The Town Players of New Canaan.

"After five successful seasons and over 100 Off-Broadway shows produced in New York City, we're thrilled to bring the festival to my home state of Connecticut and premier our

playwrights' work at the historic Powerhouse Theatre," Festival Director Lenore Skomal said.

The Powerhouse Theatre is located in a storybook setting of Waveny Park in the former estate's power house, a charming stone building that once powered the historic Tudor manor house, the centerpiece of the bucolic property and the childhood home of actor Christopher Lloyd.

"TPNC is thrilled to be hosting the Broadway Bound Theatre Festival at the Powerhouse

Theatre. As a community theater, it's a great opportunity to offer our patrons new, original

plays by up-and-coming playwrights," TPNC Co-President Patricia Spugani said.

TPNC has a proud history of producing dramas, comedies, and mysteries with creative and

technical stagecraft for over 75 years. "We're renowned for top-quality productions and pride ourselves in making all feel like a part of our extended theatre family," TPNC Creative Director Deborah Burke said.

BBTF and its playwrights will have more resources and tools including a great stage, a large pool of talented actors and directors and an idyllic campus to hone their craft and bring their plays to life, and of course, a theatre-savvy audience. "Live performances by skilled actors in a professional stage provides a key ingredient that every dramatic writer needs: an audience," Skomal said.

The Festival runs from Thursday, Aug. 8 through Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024. Submissions for the 2024 season will open Dec. 1.