Broadway Actor Kyle Wrentz to Headline SONGS OF THE SEASON At The Palace Theatre

Prepare to be dazzled with Songs of the Season starring Broadway actor Kyle Wrentz on Sunday, December 10 at The Palace Theatre in Stamford. Wrentz will join three local choirs -- the Greenwich Public Schools Honor Choir, Darien Middlesex Middle School Camerata Singers, and Darien High School Tudor Singers -- for an evening of holiday cheer.

A professional actor for over 22 years, Kyle Wrentz's extensive career includes performances on Broadway and worldwide in The Lion King, where he understudied the roles of Simba and Scar, as well as with the acclaimed acapella group, American Vybe, at Epcot. A graduate of The Hartt School at The University of Hartford, Wrentz is co-founder and artistic director of Break a Leg Theater Works, a successful non-profit children's theater on the South Shore. His regional work spans numerous theaters across North America, featuring notable roles such as Jim in Big River and 2nd Officer Lightoller in Titanic. Wrentz is currently set to play Daddy Warbucks in Annie.

The Palace Theatre is located at 61 Atlantic Street in Stamford, CT. Tickets for Songs of the Season are $20 and may be purchased on www.palacestamford.org or by calling the box office at 203-325-4466.