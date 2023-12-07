Broadway Actor Kyle Wrentz to Headline SONGS OF THE SEASON At The Palace Theatre

Join him and three local choirs for an evening of holiday cheer.

By: Dec. 07, 2023

POPULAR

All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo 1 All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards; Leads Favorite Photo 2 Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards; Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
Feature: LEGALLY BLONDE at Westhill High School Photo 3 Feature: LEGALLY BLONDE at Westhill High School
Review: Bouncing Fun with FUN HOME at Brookfield Theater For The Arts Photo 4 Review: Bouncing Fun with FUN HOME at Brookfield Theater For The Arts

Broadway Actor Kyle Wrentz to Headline SONGS OF THE SEASON At The Palace Theatre

Prepare to be dazzled with Songs of the Season starring Broadway actor Kyle Wrentz on Sunday, December 10 at The Palace Theatre in Stamford. Wrentz will join three local choirs -- the Greenwich Public Schools Honor Choir, Darien Middlesex Middle School Camerata Singers, and Darien High School Tudor Singers -- for an evening of holiday cheer.

A professional actor for over 22 years, Kyle Wrentz's extensive career includes performances on Broadway and worldwide in The Lion King, where he understudied the roles of Simba and Scar, as well as with the acclaimed acapella group, American Vybe, at Epcot. A graduate of The Hartt School at The University of Hartford, Wrentz is co-founder and artistic director of Break a Leg Theater Works, a successful non-profit children's theater on the South Shore. His regional work spans numerous theaters across North America, featuring notable roles such as Jim in Big River and 2nd Officer Lightoller in Titanic. Wrentz is currently set to play Daddy Warbucks in Annie.

The Palace Theatre is located at 61 Atlantic Street in Stamford, CT. Tickets for Songs of the Season are $20 and may be purchased on www.palacestamford.org or by calling the box office at 203-325-4466.

 


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Connecticut

1
Submissions Open for Yale Young Native Playwrights Contest and Misty Upham Award for Young Photo
Submissions Open for Yale Young Native Playwrights Contest and Misty Upham Award for Young Native Actors

Calling all Native writers and actors 25 and Under! Submissions are open for the 9th Annual Yale Young Native Playwrights Contest and the 4th Annual Misty Upham Award for Young Native Actors.

2
MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS Now Playing at the Ivoryton Playhouse Photo
MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS Now Playing at the Ivoryton Playhouse

Ivoryton’s current production of 'Million Dollar Quartet Christmas,' a festive musical extravaganza, has received rave reviews from critics and patrons alike. With only two weeks left, now is the time to get tickets and let this remarkable production set your holiday spirit high!

3
Goodspeed to Present New Works at the 18th Annual Festival of New Musicals Photo
Goodspeed to Present New Works at the 18th Annual Festival of New Musicals

Goodspeed Musicals has announced a Festival of New Musicals taking place in January. Stay tuned for exciting new productions and performances!

4
Fairfield Center Stage to Present A CHRISTMAS CAROL EXPERIENCE This Holiday Season Photo
Fairfield Center Stage to Present A CHRISTMAS CAROL EXPERIENCE This Holiday Season

Experience the magic of Charles Dickens' 'A Christmas Carol' with Fairfield Center Stage's immersive production at Burr Mansion. Follow Ebenezer Scrooge and the Ghosts of Christmas through a unique tour, complete with carolers, figgy pudding, and apple cider!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch The Making of Jacob Marley from Hartford Stage's A CHRISTMAS CAROL Video
Watch The Making of Jacob Marley from Hartford Stage's A CHRISTMAS CAROL
Constance Wu Performs 'Somewhere That's Green' From LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Video
Constance Wu Performs 'Somewhere That's Green' From LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
Jason Kravits Unpacks SABBATH'S THEATER, Improv and More Video
Jason Kravits Unpacks SABBATH'S THEATER, Improv and More
View all Videos

Connecticut SHOWS
23' NHAOPA Christmas Spectacular in Connecticut 23' NHAOPA Christmas Spectacular
Cabaret On Main Theatere (12/16-12/17)Tracker
All Shook Up in Connecticut All Shook Up
Center Stage Theatre (12/01-12/10)Tracker
It's A Wonderful Life; A Live Radio Play in Connecticut It's A Wonderful Life; A Live Radio Play
Kweskin Theatre (11/17-12/09)Tracker
Wicked in Connecticut Wicked
Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts [Mortensen Hall] (4/24-5/12)
All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914 in Connecticut All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914
Goshen Players (11/25-12/10)
Lewis Carroll’s ALICE'S ADVENTURES in Connecticut Lewis Carroll’s ALICE'S ADVENTURES
Powerhouse Theatre in Waveny Park (4/26-5/12)
PUFFS, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic in Connecticut PUFFS, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic
Powerhouse Theatre in Waveny Park (2/23-3/10)
Million Dollar Quartet in Connecticut Million Dollar Quartet
ACT of CT (2/22-3/17)
Elf-The Musical in Connecticut Elf-The Musical
Seven Angels Theatre (12/01-12/17)
The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity) in Connecticut The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity)
Palace Theater (4/26-4/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You