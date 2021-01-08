Bijou Theater Presents Virtual Reality Concert With Grateful Dead Tribute Band, Terrapin

Terrapin, a Grateful Dead Experience, is presenting its Virtual Reality concert to benefit the Bijou Theatre. Streamed in both HD and 360°, this show is guaranteed to be an unforgettable experience.

The concert takes place on January 15, 2021.

EARLY BIRD SPECIAL: Get a Friend, Supporter, or Patron ticket by January 11th and Musae will send you a VR headset for free!

Ticket / Contribution Levels

If you're struggling due to the pandemic, take advantage of our "Pay What You Can" offer. If you're able to contribute more, to help someone else pay less, please do!

$5 - Nothing left to do but smile smile smile

$15 - Fan of Terrapin

$25* - Friend of Terrapin

$50* - Supporter of Terrapin

$100* - Patron of Terrapin

Once you purchase your ticket you will receive a link and you will be able to watch the performance as many times as you wish once it is premiered on the livestream broadcast.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.musae.me/riverspiritmusic/experiences/922/terrapin-live.

Terrapin is "deadicated" to capturing the music and the excitement of a Grateful Dead concert with a danceable groove and high energy enthusiasm.

a??Terrapin is a Grateful Dead experience. They have performed over 200 concerts, offering an authentic mix of Dead tunes which will appeal to the most ardent Deadhead as well as the newly acquainted listener. The band consists of players who have loved and performed this music for decades. Terrapin has invested heavily in state-of-the-art equipment which is "true to form" of recreating a live concert experience.