BWW Review: WHO'S HOLIDAY! at Castle Craig Players
A comedy with a twist of rhyme
Two weeks before Christmas my wife and I'd go
To Meriden to see a phenomenal show
The Castle Craig Players have done it again
At the Memorial Playhouse of Almira F. Stephan
A first rate performance we highly enjoyed
With Dr. Seuss characters this show has toyed
A sequel twist makes this story new
It is the tale of an all grown up Who
I don't mean the group known for "My Generation"
Nor the source of Lou Costello's frustration
I mean Cindy Lou Who, the girl in pink pajamas
Who's life turns would mortify the Who mamas
Matthew Lombardo has written this well
It is Cindy Lou's perspective, that this play would tell
Oliver Kochol directs, yet not by himself
But with Ian Galligan, once Crumpet the Elf
This one woman show is an outstanding play
Showcasing the talents of Kelly Boucher
With great acting and singing, she kept our attention
She knew what to share and what words not to mention
With comedy and drama she makes us all feel
As if Cindy Lou's emotions and feelings are real
Cindy Lou recaps when she was a child
But as she grew up, her life got quite wild
She tells of her growing friendship with the Grinch
Who closer and closer to her heart he'd inch
It was on the birthday that she turned eighteen
That the Grinch showed his intent was obscene
When she married the Grinch, her life went downhill
She was ostracized from her life in Whoville
Making wise choices would soon be elusive
Her husband, the Grinch, became so abusive
What happens to Max, the dog is quite gory
But I won't reveal the rest of the story
The stunning set makes the quality of this show even higher
Built by Mark Laucella, Stanley Dewalt, and Bill Westermeyer
Michael Sottile works wonders with arrangements and score
"Blue Christmas" sounds more somber than ever before
For the production photos you see up there
The photography credit goes to Kevin McNair
I highly recommend, you see the show, too
But keep the kids home, I'm warning you
For all you gentlemen and all you ladies
This show crosses lines, like movies in the eighties
With language and content that can be quite shocking
And some parts some cultures may find to be mocking
The fourth wall gets broken so be quite prepared
Don't sit up in front if that makes you scared
The show plans to run through the 18th of December
Your masks and vaccination cards, you should remember
So please come see WHO'S HOLIDAY! and hear some great rhymes
You can click here for tickets and times