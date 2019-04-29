BWW Review: THE WAFFLE HOUSE FIVE at Pantochino Productions

On Sunday, April 28, I had the pleasure of seeing THE WAFFLE HOUSE FIVE as put on by Pantochino Productions at the MAC in Milford, CT. This musical comedy features book and lyrics by Director Bert Bernardi with music by Justin Riggs.

The set, by Von Del Mar depicts the inside of a waffle house, one that doubles as a courtroom down in Alabama, where the show is set. It includes working lights hanging from the ceiling.

Based on a true story, this show focuses on the dream of five Waffle House workers. One of their frequent customers gives them lottery tickets, and they agree to split the winnings of a ten million dollar lottery, if any of them has the winning ticket. When one of them ends up with the winning ticket, however, she decides to deny that the ticket she won with was the one provided by that customer, and therefore feels entitled to keep the entire ten million dollar winnings for herself, much to the ire of the other four Waffle House workers who felt entitled to their two million dollars each share.

Marci Bing steals the show as Miss Lucy, the eldest of the servers at the Waffle House, the one who breaks the fourth wall to narrate to the audience, and the cast member with the funniest lines, largely effective due to such fine delivery and stage presence from Marci Bing. Marci Bing doubles as the judge, when the other four Waffle House workers take the one who had the winning ticket to court.

Another standout performance is given by Jimmy Johansmeyer who plays Bo Ramsey, the estranged husband of one of the Waffle House workers. Bo Ramsey has an abusive redneck aura about him which Jimmy Johansmeyer totally sells, with this character.

Who will get to keep the winnings of the lottery ticket, and how much? How will this situation impact the relationship between the Waffle House workers? Come to the show to find out!

THE WAFFLE HOUSE FIVE as put on by Pantochino Productions is scheduled to run through May 19, 2019 at the MAC in Milford, CT. For times and tickets, please go to https://www.showclix.com/events/pantochino/tag.





