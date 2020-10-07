BWW Exclusive: Leading Ladies with Special Guest Janelle Robinson

The video is presented by New Paradigm Theatre Company.

Today on Leading Ladies is special guest: Broadway veteran, Janelle Robinson. For the past ten years, Janelle Anne Robinson has enjoyed an ongoing professional career on the operatic and musical theater stage. She has performed in France and Japan, and also toured extensively within the United States. Janelle has also been honored with several awards, including The Richard Tucker Study Grant and the MacAllister Award.

Some of Janelle's credits include the Broadway productions of Cameron Mackintosh and Disney's Mary Poppins, directed by the award-winning Sir Richard Eyre, in which she originated the role of Mrs. Corry; Oklahoma, also produced by Cameron Mackintosh and directed by Trevor Nunn and Hal Prince; and Susan Stroman's revival of Showboat. She has performed with Virginia Opera, Opera Omaha, Connecticut Opera, and Opera Company Philadelphia. Off Broadway, productions include Slag Heap, directed by Michael Morris at Cherry Lane Theater, and Golden Boy, directed by Walter Bobby at City Center. Janelle has worked with many illustrious directors and choreographers throughout the years, including Michael Mayer, Lynn Taylor-Corbett, Barry Ivan, Vicky Bussert, Dotty Danner, Wayne Cilento, Eric Stern, and David Caddick. Also, she has been active in film and television, appearing most recently in a national commercial for Febreze, and on Law and Order: Criminal Intent. She also teaches at the Hartt School and Western Connecticut State University and is on the NPT Board of Directors.

Leading Ladies (c) is presented by New Paradigm Theatre Company, a 501(c)3 nonprofit theatre promoting social responsiblity and fostering creative problem solvers, leaders, and global citizens through theatre arts education and productions based in Connecticut. This series is one of the ways that NPT features their outstanding Youth Board of directors . Hosts Sienna Rubin (14) and Helen Hen (13) are members of the youth board and all the production, editing and on-camera work is facilitated by them with some guidance from our professionals. Artistic Director and Broadway veteran, Kristin Huffman says, "New Paradigm is a theatre with a social conscience. We produce events and shows that not only entertain with Broadway pros, but that also connect directly to our community and teach youth leadership. www.nptheatre.org.

