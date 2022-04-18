BREAD AND PUPPET'S THE PERSIANS: MAKING AND PERFORMING A PUPPET TRAGEDY Forum Announced April 21

For its fourth installment of the 2022 Spring Puppet Forum Series, the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry will host "Bread and Puppet's The Persians: Making and Performing a Puppet Tragedy," with director Peter Schumann and members of the Bread and Puppet company, on Thursday, April 21 at 12 noon ET. This forum will take place in the UConn Dramatic Arts Department's Mobius Theatre, and will be livestreamed on Zoom (registration required) and Facebook Live, and will be available afterwards on the Ballard Institute's Facebook page and YouTube Channel.

In conjunction with their outdoor performances of Aeschylus's tragedy The Persians outdoors on UConn's South Campus Lawn Saturday and Sunday, April 23-24, Bread and Puppet Theater founder and director Peter Schumann and musicians and puppeteers from the Bread and Puppet company will discuss the process of creating a new production of a 472 BCE tragedy lamenting war, defeat, and destruction, with colorful oversize puppets, music by Johann Sebastian Bach, dance, and giant paintings. How can music, sculpture, dance, and painting combine to re-envision one of the oldest Greek tragedies for the 21st century? This event is co-sponsored by the Environmental Theatre Committee of the UConn Department of Dramatic Arts.

For tickets to the April 23-24 performances of The Persians, visit bimp.ticketleap.com/the-persians/ . This event is funded in part by the New England States Touring program of the New England Foundation for the Arts, made possible with funding from the National Endowment for the Arts Regional Touring Program and the six New England state arts agencies.