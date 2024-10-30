News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

BOWDLEY GREEN Comes to The MAC's Eastbound Theatre

The reading is  on Sunday, November 17 at 4 pm.

By: Oct. 30, 2024
BOWDLEY GREEN Comes to The MAC's Eastbound Theatre Image
Eastbound Theatre, a division of the Milford Arts Council (MAC) presents a reading of “The Battle of Bowdley Green,” an original comedy by Stratford playwright Steve Otfinoski on Sunday, November 17 at 4 pm. The play reading will take place at the MAC, 40 Railroad Avenue South in Milford.

A comedy about the reenactment of a Revolutionary War battle on the occasion of its 350th anniversary in a fictional town in Fairfield County, the play reading is part history, part farce, and part romantic comedy. The reading is free and open to the public but donations are welcome.

For more information about the performed reading of this original play and Eastbound Theatre's “Plays in Development” series, contact the Milford Arts Council/Eastbound Theatre at 203-878-6647.



