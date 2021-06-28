BLACK TRANS WOMEN AT THE CENTER to be Presented by Long Wharf Theatre in August

Upon shuttering its doors at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Long Wharf Theatre reallocated its resources for a planned season of in-person theatre to an emergent season of digital and open-air programming. The season was headlined by a forward-looking collaboration with curator and director Dane Figueroa Edidi called Black Trans Women at the Center: An Evening of Short Plays-the first regional theatre production wholly centering Black trans talents and experiences. On August 4, 2021, LWT and Lady Dane reunite for a second installment of the boundary-breaking festival-centering Black trans women through time and space with three new works interpreting the past, present, and future of Black trans experiences.

The festival's announcement comes on the anniversary of the Stonewall riots, serving as an intentional reminder of the LGBTQIA community's activist beginnings and a compelling call to action amid modern-day liberation movements. The new collection of short plays is a vital illustration of theatre's power and underscores LWT's commitment to prioritizing Black trans women as storytellers and theatremakers. Furthermore, the centering of these creators today will change the industry landscape for years to come. As Lady Dane shares, "I am so excited about the cohort of artists in this year's Black Trans Women at the Center. The playwrights and artists involved will be a part of the theatre world for years to come."

LWT and Lady Dane will premiere livestreamed readings of new works from burgeoning stars including Under False Colors written by Mickaela Bradford, The Tower Moment written by Adisa Steele, and Poly Pockets written by Morticia Godiva. Like the short plays in last summer's inaugural showcase, each work is narrative-driven, creating an audience experience full of suspense and catharsis. These plays advance LWT's mission to create space for nuanced stories, unapologetic brilliance, and activism-informed art as a radical affront to systemic oppression.

The second annual Black Trans Women at the Center features free, livestreamed readings of new works airing Wednesday, August 4 at 8PM ET.

