Auditions Open For FROST/NIXON With The MAC's Eastbound Theatre

Eastbound Theatre, a division of the Milford Arts Council, announces auditions for the first show of its 27th season, the political drama, Frost/Nixon by Peter Morgan, directed by Jeremy Funke.

Performances will be October 9th through 11th 2020, and will be shown only by webcast. The only performers who will be present on stage together will be Frost and Nixon. All other performers will be incorporated virtually.

Auditions will be held on Zoom on August 25th and August 26th 7:00 - 9:00 pm. Interested performers should email info@milfordarts.org to reserve a time slot. First come, first serve.

Callbacks, if necessary, will be held on Zoom on August 27th from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Additionally, interested actors who may be unable to attend auditions should contact the director at jeremy.funke@gmail.com.

Frost / Nixon tells the true story of a talk show host desperate for credibility interviewing the most notoriously corrupt President of his time and eliciting at long last an apology for the worst national nightmare since the Civil War. It is a harrowing examination of the powerful role the media can and should play in telling truth to power, and of the differences between virtuous and selfish ambitions.

Roles Available:

Roles are available for 10 performers (at least 8 of whom will perform remotely). All genders will be considered for all roles. At present, due to the pandemic, only the title roles will be asked to perform live, though we will move to an all virtual production if it becomes necessary to do so.

Performer One: Manolo Sanchez / Technician - Nixon's valet. Sass preferred, but personality a must. Requires a performer who will bring a lot of energy to very little text.

Performer Two: Swifty Lazar / Mike Wallace / et al. - Literary agent (of sorts) and journalist. Smarmy and authoritative, respectively.

Performer Three: John Birt / Ollie - Colleague of Frost's, British. Earnest and supportive.

Performer Four: Bob Zelnick / Studio Manager - Colleague of Frost's, American. The realist.

Performer Five: Caroline Cushing / Makeup Lady - Frost's supportive love interest. A true force of sympathy and inspiration.

Performer Six: Richard Nixon - Broken and proud. Has a passion for hamburgers and manly shoes.

Performer Seven: Jim Reston - Narrator. A friend second, a campaigner for justice and accountability first.

Performer Eight: David Frost - A Lost Boy trying desperately to grow up and reveal the truth. Equal parts Peter Pan and Pinocchio.

Performer Nine: Jack Brennan - Nixon's COS. Stiff, military, unflinching in the face of facts and reality.

Performer Ten: Evonne Goolagong / et al. - A fantastic or horrible talk show guest. Requires a performer who can shift character quickly and bring varied personality to very little text.

Feel free to email the director at nahshell33@aol.com with any questions regarding the roles, rehearsal schedule, etc. For more information contact the Milford Arts Council at ebtmac@gmail.com

