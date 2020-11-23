Announcing New Digital Holiday Offering Of A COMMUNITY CAROL

Hartford Stage has announced a new digital holiday offering, A Community Carol - a virtual storytelling experience created in partnership with our beloved returning Christmas Carol cast members, local artists, Hartford neighbors and area theater students. Inspired by Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, A Community Carol is specifically created for this moment in time as a celebration of light and magic. A Community Carol will take place on Thursday, December 17 at 7:30 pm followed by a 4-day streaming period, and is adapted and directed by Hartford Stage Artistic Producer Rachel Alderman.

"The premise of A Community Carol is that on a quiet winter's night, the cast of Hartford Stage's annual A Christmas Carol has Zoomed together to read the famous story in honor of what would have been our 23rd season," shares director Rachel Alderman. "But, as the spine of the book cracks open, the cold wind sweeps in, the lights flicker, the Wi-Fi is unstable and the spirits that haunt its pages take us on a journey into a story we thought we all knew so well."

"This production is a true collaboration among many of our most loved artists and our most loved friends in the Hartford community. It continues to emphasize the three aspects of our work that most matter to us: art, community and education," said Artistic Director Melia Bensussen.

Tickets for A Community Carol are free (registration required) with a suggested donation to Hartford Stage's ongoing Raise the Curtain fundraising campaign. The $4 million goal will sustain the theatre during the pandemic and allow us to reopen once the public health situation improves. Thanks to a generous friend of Hartford Stage, all donations for A Community Carol will be matched! Those who donate $25 or more will receive a limited edition Community Carol candle that can be lit during the communal candle lighting ceremony on December 17 at 7 pm, as a special Opening Night prelude to the program. To register for A Community Carol or for additional information, visit www.hartfordstage.org/community-carol.

