Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ann Hampton Callaway Performs The Linda Ronstadt Songbook At The Ridgefield Playhouse, September 18

Callaway's live performances showcase her warmth, spontaneous wit and passionate delivery of standards, jazz classics and originals.

Register for Connecticut News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 18, 2022  

Ann Hampton Callaway Performs The Linda Ronstadt Songbook At The Ridgefield Playhouse, September 18

Ann Hampton Callaway, leading champion of the great American Songbook and critically acclaimed Jazz Diva, returns to the cabaret stage with an exciting night of song and story in celebration of one of America's most loved legends, Linda Ronstadt.

The show, part of the Teed & Brown Broadway & Cabaret Series and Pepsi Rock Series Driven by North American Motor Car, will be performed live at The Ridgefield Playhouse on September 18, 2022, at 4:30pm. Linda Ronstadt's eclectic songbook includes many timeless hits including "Different Drum," "Long, Long, Long Time," "You're No Good," "Tracks of My Tears," "Poor, Poor Pitiful Me," and "When Will I Be Loved?" among many others.

Callaway will perform Ronstadt's greatest hits along with stories and personal conversations the two have shared. Prepare to take a musical journey of song and story in celebration of one of America's most beloved artists in what is sure to be a night to remember! Ann Hampton Callaway was voted by Broadwayworld.com as "Performer of the Year" and twice as "Best Jazz Vocalist."

Many know her best for writing and singing the theme song to the television series "The Nanny," as well as her Tony-Nominated performance in the Broadway Musical Swing! Before the show, visit TerraSole (3 Big Shop Lane, Ridgefield) for dinner and enjoy a complimentary glass of house wine with your entrée when you present your tickets! On your way into the Playhouse before the show, check out the BMW on display, courtesy of BMW of Ridgefield! Media sponsor for the event is WMNR Fine Arts Radio.

Ann Hampton Callaway is a Platinum Award winning writer whose songs are featured on seven of Barbra Streisand's recent CD's. The only living composer to have collaborated with Cole Porter, she has also written songs with Carole King, Rolf Lovland, Amanda McBroom and Shelby Lynn to name a few. Callaway has shared the stage with great artists from many genres- George Shearing, Dizzy Gillespie, Stevie Wonder, Dr. John, Liza Minnelli, Betty Buckley, Dianne Reeves, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Audra McDonald, Harvey Fierstein, Ramsey Lewis, Kurt Elling and Michael Feinstein.

Callaway's live performances showcase her warmth, spontaneous wit and passionate delivery of standards, jazz classics and originals. She is one of America's most gifted improvisers, taking words and phrases from her audiences and creating songs on the spot, whether alone at a piano or with a symphony orchestra. Ann has been a special guest performer with Wynton Marsalis and the Lincoln Center Jazz Orchestra, with Keith Lockhart and the Boston Pops at Symphony Hall and Tanglewood and has been featured at many of the Carnegie Hall tributes.

For more information or to purchase touchless print at home tickets ($42.50) online at www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or, you can visit or call the box office for VIP Party Pass at (203) 438-5795. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT and is committed to keeping the arts alive and available to all.





More Hot Stories For You


Pine Street Players to Present THE LEGEND OF BLACK DUCK in September at Cheney HallPine Street Players to Present THE LEGEND OF BLACK DUCK in September at Cheney Hall
August 18, 2022

Pine Street Players will present THE LEGEND OF BLACK DUCK September 16th at 7:00 PM at Cheney Hall. Based on the short story, also written by celebrated local author Walt Scadden.
Summer Cabarets Announced at Ivoryton PlayhouseSummer Cabarets Announced at Ivoryton Playhouse
August 18, 2022

Music is in the air once again in Ivoryton as the Playhouse continues its Summer Cabaret Series on Monday, August 22nd at 7:30pm with BROADWAY AT THE IVORYTON PLAYHOUSE, a night of show-stopping songs from Broadway musicals that Ivoryton has produced over the years.
Madison Lyric Stage Presents Edward Albee's WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? Next MonthMadison Lyric Stage Presents Edward Albee's WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? Next Month
August 16, 2022

Madison Lyric Stage will present Edward Albee's dark comedy Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? inside their brand-new tent on the grounds of Madison's Deacon John Grave House, September 16-25.  Marc Deaton directs.
Pantochino Announces 2022-23 Season In MilfordPantochino Announces 2022-23 Season In Milford
August 16, 2022

Pantochino Productions Inc., Milford’s award-winning, professional not-for-profit theatre for family audiences has announced its 2022-23 season including cult classics, family favorites and an exciting new musical comedy. Co-producers Bert Bernardi and Jimmy Johansmeyer founded and have led the company since 2010 with performances at the MAC, Milford Arts Council. The new season is generously sponsored by the City of Milford and the Devon Rotary.
From Banker To Bootlegger: Resident Elliott Davis Shares His 2ND ACT Story September 21From Banker To Bootlegger: Resident Elliott Davis Shares His 2ND ACT Story September 21
August 15, 2022

How does one evolve from a Banker to a Bootlegger in 2022? On September 21 at 7pm, Elliott Davis the man behind the Mine Hill Distillery brand of spirits and a resident of Washington, CT for the last twenty-two years, will share his fascinating story of how he did just that, when he kicks off the Palace Theater's fifth season of the popular 2ND ACT series.