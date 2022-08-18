Ann Hampton Callaway Performs The Linda Ronstadt Songbook At The Ridgefield Playhouse, September 18

Ann Hampton Callaway, leading champion of the great American Songbook and critically acclaimed Jazz Diva, returns to the cabaret stage with an exciting night of song and story in celebration of one of America's most loved legends, Linda Ronstadt.

The show, part of the Teed & Brown Broadway & Cabaret Series and Pepsi Rock Series Driven by North American Motor Car, will be performed live at The Ridgefield Playhouse on September 18, 2022, at 4:30pm. Linda Ronstadt's eclectic songbook includes many timeless hits including "Different Drum," "Long, Long, Long Time," "You're No Good," "Tracks of My Tears," "Poor, Poor Pitiful Me," and "When Will I Be Loved?" among many others.

Callaway will perform Ronstadt's greatest hits along with stories and personal conversations the two have shared. Prepare to take a musical journey of song and story in celebration of one of America's most beloved artists in what is sure to be a night to remember! Ann Hampton Callaway was voted by Broadwayworld.com as "Performer of the Year" and twice as "Best Jazz Vocalist."

Many know her best for writing and singing the theme song to the television series "The Nanny," as well as her Tony-Nominated performance in the Broadway Musical Swing! Before the show, visit TerraSole (3 Big Shop Lane, Ridgefield) for dinner and enjoy a complimentary glass of house wine with your entrée when you present your tickets! On your way into the Playhouse before the show, check out the BMW on display, courtesy of BMW of Ridgefield! Media sponsor for the event is WMNR Fine Arts Radio.

Ann Hampton Callaway is a Platinum Award winning writer whose songs are featured on seven of Barbra Streisand's recent CD's. The only living composer to have collaborated with Cole Porter, she has also written songs with Carole King, Rolf Lovland, Amanda McBroom and Shelby Lynn to name a few. Callaway has shared the stage with great artists from many genres- George Shearing, Dizzy Gillespie, Stevie Wonder, Dr. John, Liza Minnelli, Betty Buckley, Dianne Reeves, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Audra McDonald, Harvey Fierstein, Ramsey Lewis, Kurt Elling and Michael Feinstein.

Callaway's live performances showcase her warmth, spontaneous wit and passionate delivery of standards, jazz classics and originals. She is one of America's most gifted improvisers, taking words and phrases from her audiences and creating songs on the spot, whether alone at a piano or with a symphony orchestra. Ann has been a special guest performer with Wynton Marsalis and the Lincoln Center Jazz Orchestra, with Keith Lockhart and the Boston Pops at Symphony Hall and Tanglewood and has been featured at many of the Carnegie Hall tributes.

For more information or to purchase touchless print at home tickets ($42.50) online at www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or, you can visit or call the box office for VIP Party Pass at (203) 438-5795. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT and is committed to keeping the arts alive and available to all.