Ann Hampton Callaway Comes To The Ridgefield Playhouse This Month

Celebrated pop/jazz recording artist and multi-Platinum selling songwriter, Ann Hampton Callaway, is one America's most gifted and prolific artists. A leading champion of the great American Songbook, Callaway has created an exciting night in celebration of another musical icon, Linda Ronstadt.

One of America's most beloved artists, Ronstadt's eclectic catalog includes many timeless hits including "Different Drum," "Long, Long, Long Time," "You're No Good," "Tracks of My Tears," "Poor, Poor Pitiful Me," and "When Will I Be Loved?" among many others. Callaway will perform these songs and more at The Ridgefield Playhouse on September 18, 2022, at 4:30pm. In a show part of the Teed & Brown Broadway & Cabaret Series and Pepsi Rock Series Driven by North American Motor Car, the Jazz Diva will also tell stories and personal conversations the two musicians have shared.

Ronstandt herself has said, "It makes me feel good to know someone of Ann Hampton Callaway's caliber is singing these wonderful songs."

Prepare to take a musical journey of song and story in what is sure to be a night to remember!

Ann Hampton Callaway has a unique singing style that blends jazz and traditional pop, making her a mainstay in concert halls, theaters and jazz clubs as well as in the recording studio, on television, and in film. Many know her best for writing and singing the theme song to the television series "The Nanny" staring Fran Drescher, as well as her Tony-Nominated performance in the Broadway Musical Swing! She was voted by Broadwayworld.com as "Performer of the Year" and two years in a row as "Best Jazz Vocalist." Callaway's live performances highlight her warmth, spontaneous wit and passionate delivery of standards, jazz classics and originals. She is one of America's most gifted improvisers, taking words and phrases from her audiences and creating songs on the spot, whether alone at a piano or with a symphony orchestra. In her show at Ridgefield Playhouse, Callaway will perform with her brilliant MD, Billy Stritch, Martin Wind on bass, Tim Horner on drums, and Linda's long time guitarist and arranger, Bob Mann. Prepared to be whisked away in a night of unmatched vocal beauty, as one of the musical greats pays tribute to another.