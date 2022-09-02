Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ann Hampton Callaway Comes To The Ridgefield Playhouse This Month

The performance is on September 18, 2022, at 4:30pm.

Connecticut News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 02, 2022  

Ann Hampton Callaway Comes To The Ridgefield Playhouse This Month

Celebrated pop/jazz recording artist and multi-Platinum selling songwriter, Ann Hampton Callaway, is one America's most gifted and prolific artists. A leading champion of the great American Songbook, Callaway has created an exciting night in celebration of another musical icon, Linda Ronstadt.

One of America's most beloved artists, Ronstadt's eclectic catalog includes many timeless hits including "Different Drum," "Long, Long, Long Time," "You're No Good," "Tracks of My Tears," "Poor, Poor Pitiful Me," and "When Will I Be Loved?" among many others. Callaway will perform these songs and more at The Ridgefield Playhouse on September 18, 2022, at 4:30pm. In a show part of the Teed & Brown Broadway & Cabaret Series and Pepsi Rock Series Driven by North American Motor Car, the Jazz Diva will also tell stories and personal conversations the two musicians have shared.

Ronstandt herself has said, "It makes me feel good to know someone of Ann Hampton Callaway's caliber is singing these wonderful songs."

Prepare to take a musical journey of song and story in what is sure to be a night to remember! Before the show, visit TerraSole (3 Big Shop Lane, Ridgefield) for dinner and enjoy a complimentary glass of house wine with your entrée when you present your tickets! On your way into the Playhouse before the show, check out the BMW on display, courtesy of BMW of Ridgefield! Media sponsor for the event is WMNR Fine Arts Radio.

Ann Hampton Callaway has a unique singing style that blends jazz and traditional pop, making her a mainstay in concert halls, theaters and jazz clubs as well as in the recording studio, on television, and in film. Many know her best for writing and singing the theme song to the television series "The Nanny" staring Fran Drescher, as well as her Tony-Nominated performance in the Broadway Musical Swing! She was voted by Broadwayworld.com as "Performer of the Year" and two years in a row as "Best Jazz Vocalist." Callaway's live performances highlight her warmth, spontaneous wit and passionate delivery of standards, jazz classics and originals. She is one of America's most gifted improvisers, taking words and phrases from her audiences and creating songs on the spot, whether alone at a piano or with a symphony orchestra. In her show at Ridgefield Playhouse, Callaway will perform with her brilliant MD, Billy Stritch, Martin Wind on bass, Tim Horner on drums, and Linda's long time guitarist and arranger, Bob Mann. Prepared to be whisked away in a night of unmatched vocal beauty, as one of the musical greats pays tribute to another.





More Hot Stories For You


HartBeat Ensemble To Stage Athol Fugard's Gripping Drama MY CHILDREN! MY AFRICA!HartBeat Ensemble To Stage Athol Fugard's Gripping Drama MY CHILDREN! MY AFRICA!
September 1, 2022

HartBeat Ensemble announced today their upcoming production of My Children! My Africa!, a gripping drama about the collision of education, idealism and politics by preeminent South African dramatist Athol Fugard. The play will run September 29 through October 9 at HartBeat Ensemble's Carriage House Theater (360 Farmington Avenue) in Hartford, CT. 
Online Bidding Opens For Elm Shakespeare Company's 2022 Fundraiser Gala: SHAKESPEARE BY THE SEAOnline Bidding Opens For Elm Shakespeare Company's 2022 Fundraiser Gala: SHAKESPEARE BY THE SEA
September 1, 2022

Performances aren't the only thing to which Elm Shakespeare Company is returning in 2022. Their annual fundraiser gala will bring Shakespeare seaside this year on September 14, with a silent auction and live paddle raise at Amarante's Sea Cliff in New Haven.
CLUE to be Presented at the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre in NovemberCLUE to be Presented at the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre in November
September 1, 2022

The Warner Theatre will present the Stage @ the Warner production of CLUE in the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre November 5-20, 2022! If you loved the movie, are an aficionado of the board game, or if you just enjoy the unfurling of a great whodunit - you’ll kill to be among the first to see the official stage adaptation of this pop culture favorite!
Westport Country Playhouse Announces 2023 Season Featuring a World Premiere Adaptation of ANTIGONE & MoreWestport Country Playhouse Announces 2023 Season Featuring a World Premiere Adaptation of ANTIGONE & More
September 1, 2022

Westport Country Playhouse has announced its upcoming 93rd Season, from April to November 2023, featuring five productions, including a musical, “Ain’t Misbehavin’; a thriller, “Dial ‘M’ for Murder”; a comedy, “School Girls; or, The African Mean Girls Play”; and a classic, “Antigone.”
VIDEO: Go Inside Rehearsals for 42 STREET at Goodspeed MusicalsVIDEO: Go Inside Rehearsals for 42 STREET at Goodspeed Musicals
September 1, 2022

Goodspeed Musicals is presenting the blockbuster tap dancing extravaganza 42nd Street from Sept. 16 - Nov. 6 at The Goodspeed in East Haddam, Conn. Check out footage from a rehearsal here!