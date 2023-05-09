Alton Fitzgerald White, Christine Ebersole & More to be Featured in Eugene O'Neill Theater Center Summer Season

Public performances will include work by artists selected for the National Puppetry Conference, the National Playwrights Conference, and more.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

POPULAR

Corbin Bleu & Danielle Wade to Lead SUMMER STOCK World Premiere at Goodspeed Musicals Photo 1 Corbin Bleu & Danielle Wade to Lead SUMMER STOCK at Goodspeed
VIDEO: Judy McLane Rehearses 'Some People' For Goodspeed's GYPSY Photo 2 VIDEO: Judy McLane Rehearses 'Some People' For Goodspeed's GYPSY
Summer Theatre New Canaan Gala Honors Broadway's David Friedman & Paul Gallo May 13 Photo 3 Summer Theatre New Canaan Gala Honors Broadway's David Friedman & Paul Gallo May 13
BroadwayKids&Company to Present MEAN GIRLS: HIGH SCHOOL VERSION This Weekend Photo 4 BroadwayKids&Company to Present MEAN GIRLS: HIGH SCHOOL VERSION This Weekend

BroadwayKids&Company to Present MEAN GIRLS: HIGH SCHOOL VERSION This Weekend

The Eugene O'Neill Theater Center has announce its 2023 summer season, which is made up of more than 30 public events. Public performances will include work by artists selected for the National Puppetry Conference, the National Playwrights Conference, the National Music Theater Conference, and the Cabaret & Performance Conference.

The season will begin with the National Puppetry Conference, which will welcome puppeteers from around the world. Patrons are invited to learn more about puppetry through virtual masterclasses taught by Fabrizio Montecchi, Ronnie Burkett, Leslie Carrara-Rudolph, Ty Defoe, and South Miller, and to attend performances featuring work developed throughout the conference.

After the close of the National Puppetry Conference, the National Playwrights Conference will develop and present work by jose sebastian alberdi, Jan Rosenberg, a.k. payne, Alex Lin, Collin Van Son, and Liba Vaynberg. The National Music Theater Conference will then feature musicals by Sophie Boyce, Veronica Mansour, Clare Fuyuko Bierman, Brandy Hoang Collier, Erika Ji, Christopher Anselmo, and Jared Corak.

The season will conclude with the Cabaret & Performance Conference, presenting a line-up of ten evenings headlined by artists including Brad Simmons, Alton Fitzgerald White, Christine Ebersole, Natalie Douglas, Lennie Watts, Alice Ripley, Jason Graae, and, of course, the Cabaret Fellows and Cabaret Junior Fellows.

Free events will also return this summer, beginning in May with a public reading of five short plays as a part of the Young Playwrights Festival. Work created by participants in the National Theater Institute's Theatermakers Summer Intensive will also be showcased in free weekly performances throughout the summer.

Additionally, the O'Neill will welcome arts writers and critics again for the National Critics Institute, where they will develop their skills and explore current topics facing the field of arts journalism.

"The O'Neill has a long history of providing space and support for artists to explore their work and take creative risks, and I am pleased to welcome this talented and inventive group of individuals into that tradition," Executive Director Tiffani Gavin said. "I look forward to seeing what their time at the O'Neill will inspire."

Member pre-sale for all summer 2023 events begins on Monday, May 15, 2023, at 9am. Tickets will be on sale to the general public on Monday, May 22, 2023, at 9am.




RELATED STORIES - Connecticut

Playwright Christopher Baker to Take Part in Conversation at The Little Theatre of Manches Photo
Playwright Christopher Baker to Take Part in Conversation at The Little Theatre of Manchester

On Saturday June 3, he joins Little Theatre of Manchester on stage for an in-depth and thought-provoking conversation about his approach to writing.

AINT TOO PROUD Comes to the Bushnell Theatre Photo
AIN'T TOO PROUD Comes to the Bushnell Theatre

 The Bushnell has announced that the First National Tour of the Broadway smash hit musical AIN’T TOO PROUD – THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS will play Hartford May 30 through June 4, 2023.

Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc. Launches Online Silent Auction for their Annual Fundraiser, Photo
Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc. Launches Online Silent Auction for their Annual Fundraiser, ENCORE! RAZZLE DAZZLE: A Tribute to the Work of John Kander

Join Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc. for their annual fundraiser, ENCORE! It will be held on Saturday, May 13th, 2023. The theme this year is RAZZLE DAZZLE: A TRIBUTE TO THE WORK OF JOHN KANDER.

The Warner Theatre Presents WAR In The Oneglia Auditorium, August 20 Photo
The Warner Theatre Presents WAR In The Oneglia Auditorium, August 20

The Warner Theatre will welcome WAR to the Oneglia Auditorium, Sunday, August 20 at 7 pm! Tickets will go on sale to Warner Supporters on Tuesday, May 9 at 10 am, and to the general public on Friday, May 12 at 10 am.


More Hot Stories For You

AIN'T TOO PROUD Comes to the Bushnell TheatreAIN'T TOO PROUD Comes to the Bushnell Theatre
Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc. Launches Online Silent Auction for their Annual Fundraiser, ENCORE! RAZZLE DAZZLE: A Tribute to the Work of John KanderPlayhouse Theatre Group, Inc. Launches Online Silent Auction for their Annual Fundraiser, ENCORE! RAZZLE DAZZLE: A Tribute to the Work of John Kander
The Warner Theatre Presents WAR In The Oneglia Auditorium, August 20The Warner Theatre Presents WAR In The Oneglia Auditorium, August 20
WHOSE LIVE ANYWAY? Comes to the Warner Theatre in OctoberWHOSE LIVE ANYWAY? Comes to the Warner Theatre in October

Videos

Video: Broadway's Best Dancers Come Out to Celebrate Their Chita Rivera Awards Nominations Video Video: Broadway's Best Dancers Come Out to Celebrate Their Chita Rivera Awards Nominations
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME to Offer $47 Digital Lottery Tickets Video
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME to Offer $47 Digital Lottery Tickets
Kwofe Coleman Explains What's in Store for the MUNY's Epic 105th Season Video
Kwofe Coleman Explains What's in Store for the MUNY's Epic 105th Season
The Kid Critics Get Enchanted by BAD CINDERELLA Video
The Kid Critics Get Enchanted by BAD CINDERELLA
View all Videos

Connecticut SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mean Girls
Loos Center for the Arts (5/12-5/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# PAUL WINTER: JAZZ AT MUSIC MOUNTAIN OPENING CONCERT
Music Mountain (6/24-6/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pyramids of Giza Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/08-6/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 94th Season Opening Benefit Concert & Reception
Music Mountain (6/04-6/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# PVT WARS
Dionysus Theatre Company (4/29-5/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Horszowski Trio
Music Mountain (6/25-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Magic of Dubai's Dhow Cruise Show
Breathing Storytellers (4/10-5/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# PENDERECKI STRING QUARTET & ANYA ALEXEYEV, PIANO
Music Mountain (7/16-7/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Wizard of Oz
Offsite Connecticut Theatre (8/18-8/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES: DREAM ON
Castle Craig Players (5/05-5/20)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU