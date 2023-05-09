Alton Fitzgerald White, Christine Ebersole & More to be Featured in Eugene O'Neill Theater Center Summer Season

The Eugene O'Neill Theater Center has announce its 2023 summer season, which is made up of more than 30 public events. Public performances will include work by artists selected for the National Puppetry Conference, the National Playwrights Conference, the National Music Theater Conference, and the Cabaret & Performance Conference.

The season will begin with the National Puppetry Conference, which will welcome puppeteers from around the world. Patrons are invited to learn more about puppetry through virtual masterclasses taught by Fabrizio Montecchi, Ronnie Burkett, Leslie Carrara-Rudolph, Ty Defoe, and South Miller, and to attend performances featuring work developed throughout the conference.

After the close of the National Puppetry Conference, the National Playwrights Conference will develop and present work by jose sebastian alberdi, Jan Rosenberg, a.k. payne, Alex Lin, Collin Van Son, and Liba Vaynberg. The National Music Theater Conference will then feature musicals by Sophie Boyce, Veronica Mansour, Clare Fuyuko Bierman, Brandy Hoang Collier, Erika Ji, Christopher Anselmo, and Jared Corak.

The season will conclude with the Cabaret & Performance Conference, presenting a line-up of ten evenings headlined by artists including Brad Simmons, Alton Fitzgerald White, Christine Ebersole, Natalie Douglas, Lennie Watts, Alice Ripley, Jason Graae, and, of course, the Cabaret Fellows and Cabaret Junior Fellows.

Free events will also return this summer, beginning in May with a public reading of five short plays as a part of the Young Playwrights Festival. Work created by participants in the National Theater Institute's Theatermakers Summer Intensive will also be showcased in free weekly performances throughout the summer.

Additionally, the O'Neill will welcome arts writers and critics again for the National Critics Institute, where they will develop their skills and explore current topics facing the field of arts journalism.

"The O'Neill has a long history of providing space and support for artists to explore their work and take creative risks, and I am pleased to welcome this talented and inventive group of individuals into that tradition," Executive Director Tiffani Gavin said. "I look forward to seeing what their time at the O'Neill will inspire."

Member pre-sale for all summer 2023 events begins on Monday, May 15, 2023, at 9am. Tickets will be on sale to the general public on Monday, May 22, 2023, at 9am.