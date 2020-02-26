Adam Sandler Adds Second 100% Fresher Show At Mohegan Sun Arena

Adam Sandler's 100% Fresher performance on Friday, March 20th at Mohegan Sun Arena has sold out! Due to overwhelming demand, a second show on Friday, April 24th at 8:00pm has been booked!

Tickets are $99.00 and $79.00 and go on sale Friday, February 28th at Noon through Ticketmaster. Ticketmaster customers may log on to ticketmaster.com. Tickets will also be available at the Mohegan Sun Box Office beginning Saturday, February 29th at 10:00am, subject to availability.

Adam Sandler needs no introduction. Over the past 30 years he has enjoyed phenomenal success as a comedian, actor, writer, producer and musician.

Mohegan Sun Arena is now ranked consistently among the top venues in the world according to Billboard Magazine, Pollstar and VenuesNow. Mohegan Sun Arena is consistently ranked among the top three "Arenas in the World for its Size" and top 15 in the "World for All Size Venues." The award - winning venue is the "#1 Casino Venue in the World," "#1 Social Media Venue in the World" and a seven - time national award - winner for "Arena of the Year." For more information on concerts and other great events, visit Mohegan Sun. For information on this week's schedule, call the Entertainment and Special Events hotline at 1.888.226.7711.





