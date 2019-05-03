Act Of Connecticut Gala Raises Over $200,000

ACT of Connecticut (A Contemporary Theatre) raised more than $200,000 at its 2019-2020 Season Announcement Gala held at the theatre. Gala attendees were treated to standout performances by some of the original cast members from ACT's productions of MAMMA MIA!, EVITA and Stephen Schwartz's WORKING.

ACT's three Mainstage productions for next season were revealed by a cast of Broadway stars, including Sarah Litzsinger singing from LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS. Guests were also thrilled to hear ACT's Artistic Director Daniel C. Levine and Executive Director Katie Diamond singing selections from next year's productions. Pulitzer-prize winning composer Tom Kitt performed "After All of This and Everything" from his show FREAKY FRIDAY. All cast members later joined legendary Oscar-winning composer Stephen Schwartz in singing "Day By Day" from GODSPELL. ACT's Resident Music Supervisor and Broadway Conductor Bryan Perri led the ACT band. Guests were thrilled to learn Mr. Perri's new show JAGGED LITTLE PILL will make it's Broadway debut this fall.

"We are extremely grateful to all of our ACT friends for their unbelievable generosity," said Katie Diamond. "The support from our remarkable community is staggering and we are beyond thankful to all of those local businesses that contributed to the success of this Gala including Gallo, Sarah's Wine Bar, Bareburger, Grand Prix New York, Vine & Co., and Rodier Flowers."

ACT (A Contemporary Theatre) of Connecticut is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) Equity theatre located in Ridgefield, CT. Founded and led by Katie Diamond, Daniel C. Levine, and Bryan Perri, ACT of CT presents limited engagement runs of well-known Broadway musicals and plays, as well as world-premiere productions by the next generation of writers and composers. ACT of CT was honored with 11 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards in 2018-2019, its inaugural season. The theatre company produces three shows per season, including one show in the "Presenting Stephen Schwartz!" Series (honoring ACT Artistic Advisor, Stephen Schwartz). All shows feature both Broadway stars and local Fairfield and Westchester County talent. In addition to fully produced Mainstage productions, ACT of CT hosts a New Works Series, Broadway Unplugged Series, youth education classes, masterclasses, camps, workshops, and a conservatory program for high school students.

Visit actofct.org for further information.





