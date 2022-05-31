ALMOST QUEEN: A Tribute To Queen Comes to the Warner
The performance is on Saturday, October 1, 2022.
The Warner Theatre will welcome ALMOST QUEEN to the Main Stage on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at 8:00 pm! Tickets go on sale to Warner Members Tuesday, May 31 at 10 am and to the General Public Friday, June 3 at 10 am.
Known as the most authentic Queen live show since the days of Queen themselves, ALMOST QUEEN delivers a live performance showcasing signature four-part harmonies and intricate musical interludes. Donning genuine costumes, ALMOST QUEEN recaptures the live energy and precision that is the ultimate Queen experience!
"I am a very big Queen fan and Almost Queen does a great job of creating the illusion of actually seeing Queen live. We all miss Freddie Mercury, I feel the band pays tribute to him and Queen respectfully." - Eddie Ojeda (Twisted Sister)
For tickets, visit warnertheatre.org or call the Box Office at 860-489-7180.