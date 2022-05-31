ALMOST QUEEN: A Tribute To Queen Comes to the Warner

The Warner Theatre will welcome ALMOST QUEEN to the Main Stage on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at 8:00 pm! Tickets go on sale to Warner Members Tuesday, May 31 at 10 am and to the General Public Friday, June 3 at 10 am.

Known as the most authentic Queen live show since the days of Queen themselves, ALMOST QUEEN delivers a live performance showcasing signature four-part harmonies and intricate musical interludes. Donning genuine costumes, ALMOST QUEEN recaptures the live energy and precision that is the ultimate Queen experience!

"I am a very big Queen fan and Almost Queen does a great job of creating the illusion of actually seeing Queen live. We all miss Freddie Mercury, I feel the band pays tribute to him and Queen respectfully." - Eddie Ojeda (Twisted Sister)

For tickets, visit warnertheatre.org or call the Box Office at 860-489-7180.