A.J. Croce Will Bring CROCE PLAYS CROCE to the Warner Theatre

A.J. Croce will bring Croce Plays Croce – The Jim Croce Birthday Bash to the Warner Theatre on Sunday, January 12, 2025, at 7:00 PM in the Oneglia Auditorium. This evening pays tribute to the legendary Jim Croce’s catalog while showcasing A.J. Croce’s own artistry.

Croce Plays Croce is a unique, emotional, and high-energy live experience that has captivated audiences across the nation. A.J. Croce, an accomplished singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, delivers a setlist filled with his father’s greatest hits, deep cuts, and his own critically acclaimed songs. Don’t miss this intimate homage that spans generations of Croce music.

Celebrate the legacy of Jim Croce, whose hits like “Bad, Bad Leroy Brown,” “Time in a Bottle,” and “Operator” continue to resonate with audiences worldwide. This year’s performances also spotlight Jim’s iconic albums, including Life and Times and I Got a Name, alongside selections from You Don’t Mess Around with Jim. With a stellar band and a moving multimedia presentation, A.J. shares stories and music that connect past and present.

