ACT Of Connecticut Announces 2020/2021 Season - FREAKY FRIDAY, INTO THE WOOD, and SNAPSHOTS

ACT (A Contemporary Theatre) of Connecticut has announced the theater's anticipated return with next season's line-up of productions. After making the very difficult decision to cancel the remaining shows for this season, the ACT team has re-worked next season's calendar to bring Ridgefield and the surrounding communities three unbelievable productions.

The 2020-2021 season will begin on October 1, 2020. ACT of CT's Artistic Director, Daniel C. Levine says, "While it is quite possible that ACT would be able to open its doors before next season, we felt as though we wanted to make the most appropriate decision for both the theater and our community. Opening in the fall makes sense. Next season's line-up is truly the perfect selection of shows after this period of isolation. I can't wait to begin our work on these three incredible productions and to once again see our friends and neighbors. Our 2020-2021 line-up is entertaining, heartwarming, magical, and inspirational. Freaky Friday is the perfect show to re-open with. And if you are a Wicked fan, then Stephen Schwartz's Snapshots will be non-stop smiles. Into the Woods remains my all-time favorite musical, and I am beyond excited for our audiences to see what we have in store with this production of Stephen Sondheim's masterpiece."

Freaky Friday

October 1 - 25, 2020

Book by Bridget Carpenter

Music by Tom Kitt

Lyrics by Brian Yorkey

Based on the novel Freaky Friday by Mary Rodgers and the Disney films

When an overworked mother and her teenage daughter magically swap bodies, they have just one day to make things right again. Freaky Friday, a new musical based on the hit Disney film, is a heartfelt, comedic, and unexpectedly emotional update on an American classic. By spending a day in each other's shoes, Katherine and Ellie come to appreciate one another's struggles, learn self-acceptance, and realize the immeasurable love and mutual respect that bond a mother and daughter. With music and lyrics by the TONY Award winning team of Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey, Freaky Friday has become one of the most popular new musicals of the year!

Snapshots: A Musical Scrapbook

The Presenting Stephen Schwartz Series

January 28 - February 21, 2021

Music and Lyrics by Stephen Schwartz

Book by David Stern

Conceived by Michael Scheman and David Stern

Additional Music and Lyrics by David Crane, Seth Friedman, Marta Kauffman, Alan Menken and Charles Strouse

Arrangements and Orchestrations by Steve Orich

Snapshots: A Musical Scrapbook is an original musical by Broadway legend Stephen Schwartz. Snapshots follows a suburban couple on the verge of divorce after 30 years of marriage. A hidden suitcase in their attic containing photographs of their life together reconnects them with their past as younger versions of themselves appear and play out "snapshots" from their relationship. Snapshots incorporates over two dozen of Schwartz's songs, including songs from Wicked, Pippin, Godspell, The Baker's Wife, Rags, The Magic Show, Working, Children of Eden, and Enchanted. If you are a fan of Wicked (and other Schwartz musicals), this is the show for you!

Into the Woods

May 13 - June 6, 2021

Music and Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim

Book by James Lapine

Originally Directed on Broadway by James Lapine

Orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick

A timeless and deeply relevant Tony Award-winning musical, Into The Woods is one of Stephen Sondheim's most inventive works. Directed by ACT's Artistic Director Daniel C. Levine, this sophisticated fairy-tale mash-up tells the story of a Baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King's Festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. When the Baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a Witch's curse, the two embark on a journey into the woods to change their fate. Many wishes are granted, but as the characters discover, every wish can have far-reaching consequences and "anything can happen in the woods".

Subscriptions for the 2020-2021 Season are available now through the ACT of CT website at actofct.org. Season packages include a 10% discount on tickets to the 2020-2021 mainstage productions, free ticket exchange per production and advance notification of additional events. Purchase tickets HERE.

For more information about ACT of CT, ticket and annual subscription sales, fall education programs, sponsor/donor opportunities, and other theatre-related news and announcements, visit www.actofct.org.





